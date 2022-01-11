Dog Reunites With Owner After Going Missing In Wildfire, Netizens Call It 'incredible'

Losing a pet is heartbreaking for his human, however, the owner gets happy if he is able to find the pet. This is what happened to a resident who got separated from his dog last summer as wildlife led to evacuations in Northern California. The dog has now been reunited with his human family after a backcountry skier spotted the doggo named Russ in deep snow in December. Leona Allen, an experienced animal tracker who volunteers with TLC 4 Furry Friends, and her volunteer partner, Elsa Gaule, trekked up the mountain to rescue the dog, AP reported citing San Francisco Chronicle.

Russ, a pit bull-terrier mix had gone missing from his human’s vehicle in August as the Caldor Fire swept through California’s Lake Tahoe Area. Tahoe PAWS a Community Animal Response Team has shared the whole story about the rescue and reunion on Facebook. As per the caption, the owner had searched for Russ and had submitted the report about the dog to Animal Services. The owner was unable to locate the dog and he was then evacuated with the rest of the people due to the fire. On December 16, Wendy Jones was notified of a Facebook post about a dog that was located in the snow near Twin Peaks.

Doggo reunites with owner after four months

According to the post, the dog was unable to move and was growling at the individuals who spotted it. Wendy called upon TLC 4 Furry Friends & Tahoe PAWS volunteers, who trekked up the mountain and found the dog under a tree. The volunteers initially feared that the dog was dead, however, Russ opened his eyes and lifted his head and the volunteer placed the dog on the sledge to keep him warm. The dog was immediately taken to a veterinarian to ensure that the dog is healthy. The Animal Services Officers found a microchip in the dog and tracked down the human of the dog in Riverside County. The owner of the dog was elated to find his dog alive.

Netizens say 'incredible'

Since being shared, the post about the rescue and reunion story of the dog has garnered thousands of likes and several reactions. Social media users expressed happiness as the dog was alive and praised the volunteers for their efforts. One user commented, "What a wonderful story and another example of why owners must microchip their pets." "That’s incredible! So happy it ended well!" wrote another user. Another netizen wrote, "Incredible thank you to all those who rescued him! Amazing he was alive after all these months."

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: Facebook/tahoepawstribe)