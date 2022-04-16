Dolphins are thought to be the most social animals that, like any other mammals, can respond poorly to a stressful situation. As of now the incident that has gone viral took away the breath of many. The now-viral incident has raised many questions about the fact that dolphins are friendly and also about the ethics of keeping dolphins in captivity while making them perform for paying audiences at facilities like this one in Miami.

As per the New York Post, the now-viral clip was initially captured by photographer Shannon Carpenter, who was observing the show. The video shows the dolphin pouncing on the trainer swimming in the water. The trainer, on the other hand, was seen frantically swimming for the edge of the pool and upheaving herself out. Seconds into the clip, two other performers, one on a surfboard, were then seen coming to check on the trainer, who was later transported away from the sprawling Seaqaurium by ambulance.

How did the incident come to light?

However, the video also surfaced on Twitter, which was also shared by animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which claimed that a dolphin named 'Lolita' lived in the “smallest orca tank in the world” and was unable to dive or swim any meaningful distance during its half-century-long “imprisonment”. It has alleged other abuses as well, including the frequency with which Lolita is forced to perform for paying audiences as per PETA.

However, in the statement that was given to WPLG Local 10 in Miami, the Seaquarium said that the dolphin and the trainer accidentally collided. It added, “This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer". Meanwhile, Peta requested people to not buy tickets to any marine park or aquarium and encourage everyone they know not to either. Also, people reacted to the Twitter thread:

Commercialization of such aquatic animal performances are bound to have such undesirable attacks on trainers. My best wishes for a speedy and full recovery of the Lady trainer to full health. — Shiv Sharma (@kapardi108) April 15, 2022

It's not fair the way these so called "entertainment" facilities do these dolphins! Now someone has been hospitalized, it's not the dolphins fault, it's the fault of the sea aquariums for the abusive treatment they are put through! The dolphins DON'T WON'T TO BE THERE! I've said pic.twitter.com/F9DFlosrl3 — Lori (@Lori33381163) April 13, 2022

If someone was riding on my back for the purpose of entertaining others, without my permission, I would be angry too. Humans have a lot to answer for... — Pamela Rua (@ScullionAmber) April 13, 2022

