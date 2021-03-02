Donald And Melania Trump Received COVID-19 Vaccine In Private Before Exiting White House

Former US President Donald Trump received the COVID-19 vaccination in private ahead of leaving the White House in January, several US broadcasters reported Monday. According to CNN, a Trump adviser revealed that the former first lady Melania Trump and other officials under the Trump administration also got jabbed before exiting the office, although it remains unclear which vaccine they were administered and whether or not they got the second dose. Unlike the officials in Biden administration who chose to get vaccinated publicly on LIVE tv in order to encourage the citizens to get vaccinated, the ex-American leader got immunized confidentially, despite saying in December, last year, that he would stay away from vaccine unless he was recommended by his White House medical team.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, proactively took his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as he told the American people that it was “extremely safe to take it”. His inoculation was followed by the then Vice President Mike Pence, who made an exception on the Trump team by taking the shot LIVE, and the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s vaccination. "I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine," US president Biden said from Newark, Delaware, where he got vaccinated publicly in order to encourage more people to come forward. "There's nothing to worry about,” the US President urged. Biden had also briefly credited the ‘Trump administration’ for the launch of the mass vaccination campaign.

Trump said on 'monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment'

Ahead of exiting the White House, the former President Trump had touted the monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment, which he had said, he was “still receiving” and “felt very good” when asked by reporters about his plans of vaccination. Not revealing publicly, Trump decided to quietly get vaccinated, while the then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton volunteered to get the vaccine in the public domain on camera. "How unpainful that vaccine shot is, so everybody go get your shot,” Trump urged his supporters at Monday's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). While in office he had insisted that in the interest of public welfare he had, in fact, reversed a plan for White House officials to receive a coronavirus vaccine. He had tweeted that that “people working at the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later unless specifically necessary”. This was around the same time when he purportedly got himself jabbed.

