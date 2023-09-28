'Donald Duck': Chris Christie And Ron DeSantis Mock Trump For Skipping GOP Debates

As the second Republican presidential debate kicks in, Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie unleashed a lethal attack against Former US President Donald Trump for skipping the debate. Taking jabs at Trump’s habit of giving out nicknames to his opposition leaders, Christie gave the business tycoon turned politician his own nickname. During the heated debate, Christie called Trump “Donald Duck” for “ducking” both the presidential debates. Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined Christie’s bandwagon and said that Trump is always “missing in action”.

“If you keep doing that, no one up here’s gonna call you Donald Trump anymore. You’re gonna be Donald Duck,” Christie exclaimed. Looking straight into the camera, the ex-New Jersey governor insisted that Trump is not here because he is scared of defending his record. “I want to look at a camera right now. Let me tell you, Donald, I know you’re watching. You can’t help yourself. I know you’re watching. You’re not here tonight not because of polls, and not because of your indictments. You’re not here tonight, because you’re afraid of being on the stage and defending your record. You’re ducking these things,” he added.

The former US President is known for giving out nicknames to his enemies. Names like, “Crooked Joe,” “Meatball Ron” and “DeSanctimonous,” are frequently heard from Tump’s mouth. Christie later took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted an image of the famous Disney cartoon, tagging the former president.

DeSantis comes after Trump

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continued with his attack against his erstwhile pal in the second presidential debate. During his time at the debate, DeSantis used his time to bash both Trump and US President Joe Biden for being "missing in action". “Where’s Joe Biden? He’s completely missing in action from leadership, and you know who else is missing in action: Donald Trump,” DeSantis chided.

The Florida governor made these remarks when the matter of the looming government shutdown was being discussed at the debate. “[Trump] should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that sets the stage for the inflation that we have,” he added.

DeSantis also blamed politicians in Washington for the shutdown row. “People in Washington are shutting down the American dream with their reckless behaviour,” he said. “They borrowed, they printed they spent and now you’re paying more for everything,” the Florida governor added. After citing multiple polls, Trump announced that he would be skipping the presidential debate earlier this month.