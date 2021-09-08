Last Updated:

Donald Trump '99-100%' Likely To Run For The US Presidency In 2024, Close Allies Reveal

While Biden’s approval ratings have slumped, close allies of Donald Trump have said that he is ready to run again in the 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump

While Joe Biden’s approval ratings have slumped since the US withdrawal from Kabul, close allies of Donald Trump have said that he is ready to run again in the 2024 presidential election. According to Sputnik News, a former spokesman and two Republican Congressmen have said that the former president’s mind was made up by the hurried evacuation of the US embassy in Kabul after the Taliban stormed into the Afghan capital. Trump’s former campaign spokesman Jason Miller reportedly said that his candidacy was a near-certainty. 

Miller said that Trump is 99 to 100% likely to run for the presidency in 2024. He went on to say that he had a “good conversation” with the former president, who is set to meet in the next couple of days. On the other hand, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said that Trump sees “Biden on the ropes”. "Trump wants to throw punches as a combatant, not a heckler from the stands," he added. 

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan also said that Trump would complete in the elections again. Jordan said that he spoke to Trump a day earlier. He revealed that Trump is almost ready to announce his candidacy following the “craziness in Afghanistan”. But Gaetz stressed that the ex-US President was not rushing to announce his candidacy early because the “base is rightly loyal to him. 

Trump slams Biden on Afghanistan crisis 

Meanwhile, following the Afghanistan crisis, Trump has repeatedly slammed his successor and even said that the tragedy would’ve never taken place had he been the president. While pictures and images of the chaotic withdrawal from Kabul airport triggered criticism against Biden, Trump said,

“Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible. Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan”. 

He added, “In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost. If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible. (sic)” 

