Donald Trump Abruptly Ends His Press Conference At White House

United States President Donald Trump not only snubbed an Asian-American reporter’s question by saying “ask China”, but then even ended the White House press conference on May 11 abruptly. In a fiery exchange of statements between Trump and the reporter from an international media outlet, the US President even called her question “nasty” and left it unanswered. Weija Jiang, a correspondent confronted Trump over making coronavirus testing as a global competition, especially when more than 80k have died of the disease.

However, Trump replied by saying “Maybe that’s a question you should ask China”. This statement was then rebutted by Jiang who was reportedly born in China and then immigrated to the US at the age of two. When the US President said, “don’t ask me. Ask China that question. Okay?”, Jiang asked, “Why are you saying that to me specifically?”. Since the American reporter was taken aback by Donald Trump’s unprecedented demand, she looked at him with a sense of explanation by cutting his call for another reporter. He then said “I’m telling you. I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that asks a nasty question”.

Snubbed another reporter

Immediately after saying that, Trump looked for questions by other reporters at the conference. The correspondent for another news outlet, who had given Jiang time to ask her follow-up questions and was also previously called by Trump, approached the microphone and said, “I have two questions.” But then Trump replied, “No, it’s okay”.

Indulging in yet another exchange of words when the reporter, Kaitlan Collins told Trump “but, you pointed at me”, the US President said “I did. And you didn't respond, and now I'm calling on the young lady in the back." Collins then explained that she “just wanted to let my colleague finish" and added, "But can I ask you a question?". However, after this, Trump ended the entire conference by saying “Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much” and left the Rose Garden. Donald Trump's conference on May 11 fueled harsh criticism online for his "behaviour" with the reporters and "not answering the question".

(Image credit: AP)