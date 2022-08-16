Donald Trump Accuses FBI Of Stealing His ‘three’ Passports During Mar-a-Lago Raid

Former US president Donald Trump on Monday accused the FBI of confiscating his three passports when the agents executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida last week. Taking to Truth Social, his social networking platform, Trump said, “Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he said. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

This was yet another accusation levelled by the former commander in chief days after FBI Director Christopher Wray decried the “deplorable and dangerous” threats being issued against the law enforcement officers after they raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The search, he reiterated, was in connection with unclassified documents that Trump allegedly did not turn in to the National Archives.

A gunman was also separately pursued, shot dead at the scene, after trying to barge into the FBI's Cincinnati office in vengeance. Apparently he had called on social media for the federal agents to be killed “on sight." “If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI," his message on Trump's Truth Social read.

More explosive allegations against FBI

On Monday, though, the ex-president of the United States made more explosive allegations against the law enforcement agency, saying that they "stole" his three passports, including one that had expired, as a part of a raid in his Palm Beach residency. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!” the 45th president said in an angst laden post.

The FBI has repeatedly made claims that the search warrant was in connection with the records that were removed from the White House when ex president Trump left office in January 2021. The US Justice Department is investigating whether Trump violated laws pertaining to official records and did breach the Espionage Act of 1917. The FBI agents have seized 27 boxes from Trump's Mar-a-Lago that include classified documents as well as two binders of photographs, but it made no mention of passports.

Trump slammed what he described as "the corrupt" FBI as he accused the investigative branch of a “witch hunt” and “political assault” that dates back to the probe into Russian collusion during the 2016 campaign. "This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country. Third World," he wrote. The FBI confiscates a passport in an event if the person under investigation is believed to be a flight risk, implying that they could face criminal charges and then an effort is made to prohibit them from travelling outside the US. 76 year old Trump likely has a regular blue passport issued to the US citizens and a red diplomatic passport issued to the United states officials for government travel purposes. Republican members of Congress are now urging a Florida judge to release the affidavit behind the raid at Trump's Florida home.