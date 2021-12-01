Donald Trump Accuses Meghan Markle Of 'using' Prince Harry & Destroying Queen's Reputation

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been accused of being disrespectful to the Queen and the royals, by former US President Donald Trump, who also claims that she has used Prince Harry 'horribly', as per the reports in Mirror tabloid. In an interview with a British broadcaster and former politician, Nigel Farage, Trump criticised Meghan, opining Prince Harry will regret one day how his connection with the rest of the royals has been harmed by Megan Markel. Notably, the Suits actor labelled Trump divisive and misogynistic during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to GB News, Trump stated that he is not a fan of Meghan and has never been. He also stated that Harry has been cruelly exploited and that he will come to regret it someday. The former US President believes that Harry has wrecked his relationship with his family. While talking to Farage, Trump also stated that Meghan is trying to do things that he believe are very wrong. Trump also added that she is discourteous to the Royal Family's reputation, particularly the Queen.

Trump admires Queen

Trump has already stated that he admires the Queen. He stated that she is a terrific woman and a great person and also a historic figure, according to Mirror. During his visit to the UK in 2019, Trump stated that the Queen and the entire Royal Family have been terrific. He claims that he shares a strong friendship with the people and the leaders in the UK. At the same time, he has publicly chastised Meghan and Harry.

Trump allegedly claimed about Meghan in 2019 to the Sun that he didn't realise she was "nasty." Meghan and Harry departed from the Royal Family in 2020 as Meghan accused an unidentified royal of racism, while Harry stated he needed to stop the cycle and raise his family differently, according to Mirror.

The United States will not pay for their security protection

As Harry and Meghan are relocating to Canada permanently after leaving the United Kingdom, Trump said that they have now departed Canada for the United States, but the United States will not pay for their security protection, according to Mirror. Trump has on multiple occasions stated that he is not a fan of her work and claims she knows it too. However, he did wish Prince Harry the best of luck, because, according to Trump 'he will need it.'

Image: AP