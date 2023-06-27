Donald Trump Admitted Military Papers Were Classified, Knew Proper Procedures: Report

In an exclusive revelation, CNN has acquired a recording from July 2021, recorded at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The obtained recording provides compelling evidence that the former president had knowledge of the proper protocols for declassification.

CNN's Anderson Cooper 360 recently aired the recording, which contains significant information crucial to special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump regarding the mishandling of classified information. This recording includes a noteworthy moment where Trump appears to suggest that he possessed a confidential Pentagon document outlining plans for an attack on Iran, as reported by CNN.

According to the indictment, this particular episode is one of the two instances where prosecutors claim that Trump shared classified information with individuals who lacked the necessary security clearances. The indictment highlights these incidents as evidence of Trump's alleged mishandling of classified materials.

Trump jokes about Hillary Clinton in recording

During the conversation, Trump engages in discussions with individuals assisting his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, in the writing of a book. One of Trump's aides, Margo Martin, routinely recorded conversations with authors to ensure accurate representation of his statements.

As revealed in the aired recording on CNN, Trump explicitly mentions the document and acknowledges its classified nature.

“These are the papers,” Trump says in the audio recording, while he’s discussing the Pentagon attack plans, a quote that was not included in the indictment.

“This was done by the military and given to me,” Trump continues, before noting that the document remained classified. “See as president I could have declassified it,” he says. “Now I can’t, you know, but this is still a secret.”

Trump and his aides also joked about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“Hillary would print that out all the time, you know. Her private emails,” Trump’s staffer said.

“No, she’d send it to Anthony Weiner,” Trump responded, referring to the former Democratic congressman, prompting laughter in the room.

The audio recording obtained by CNN included more lines from the conversation:

Trump: “It’s so cool. I mean, it’s so, look, her and I, and you probably almost didn’t believe me, but now you believe me.”

Writer: “No, I believed you.”

Trump: “It’s incredible, right?”

Writer: “No, they never met a war they didn’t want.”

Trump: “Hey, bring some, uh, bring some Cokes in please.”

The recorded meeting in July 2021 took place shortly after Trump expressed anger over news reports regarding Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, advising him against launching an attack on Iran during the final weeks of his presidency.

Trump held the belief that the document detailing the planned attack on Iran would undermine the reported claims made by Milley. However, it should be noted that the report itself was actually created during an earlier period in the Trump administration when Joseph Dunford served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Earlier this month, Trump entered a plea of not guilty to 37 counts associated with the alleged mishandling of classified documents that were reportedly stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.