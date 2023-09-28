Donald Trump's adviser calls GOP debate 'a joke' after he skips the second event

Former US President Donald Trump's campaign advisors have continued to dismiss the Republican primary debates and have called the process 'a joke' on Wednesday, September 27. The second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle was held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday. They have stated that Trump has made the right decision by not taking part in these primary debates as they are below his standards.

According to Trump's campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita, Wednesday's debate was 'a joke.' Further, LaCivita added that the primary debates so far has amounted to "an interview to be the 'designated' survivor." Notably, LaCivita will be representing the former president in the spin room despite his absence on stage, in addition to other Trump surrogates.

Trump's plan for 2024 election

"He (Trump) has been echoing the narrative that his team has been crafting. He has continued to bypass the debates in his effort to be seen as leaving his primary challengers behind. Rather, he wanted the 2024 race to be seen as a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden," reported CNN.

Further, Trump's team has also delivered fundraising texts to supporters during Wednesday night's debate, in which he has attacked his GOP challengers as "playing right into Crooked Joe's hands."

“As you read this message, disloyal 'Republicans' (RINOs, as we like to call them) are dishonestly attacking yours truly in tonight’s GOP debate and are playing right into Crooked Joe’s hands,” the fundraising message read.

Apart from this, other Trump's allies took shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who attacked the former president for being "completely missing in action" and adding to the national debt.

Meanwhile, Andy Surabian, former Trump administration official and Trump ally, took it to X formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "'Missing in action' and 'Strength over surrender' Two clearly pre-rehearsed, poll-tested and consultant written lines that underscore the fundamental problem with the DeSantis campaign."

Indian-American Ramaswamy at GOP debate

In the second Republican presidential debate, Indian-American Presidential aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy continued with his proposals of harsh policy changes. He said he would favour ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants in the US.

When asked “what legal premise” he would use to expel undocumented immigrants and their American-born children from the country, Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, resurrected a 2015 proposal of ending birthright citizenship from then-candidate Donald Trump, reported the Washington Post.