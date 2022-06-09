Donald Trump & His Children To Testify In New York Fraud Investigation: Report

Former American President Donald Trump and his eldest children-Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. are set to testify in New York’s civil probe in an alleged fraud at their family business before July 15. However, their testimony is conditional. All the three stakeholders of the vast Trump Empire could be exempted from answering the authorities under oath if the New York appellate court grants them a stay. On Wednesday, they submitted a filing asking for the same, according to a CNBC report.

The corruption case is being investigated by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and her team, who are poised to conclude their questioning “by the following week.” The probe, which Trump has branded as a ‘witch hunt’, accused the trio of possibly illegal manipulation of stated valuations of various real estate assets, particularly to gain loan benefits and avoid taxes.

Three of them have been unsuccessfully battling for months to avoid the attorney general’s subpoenas. However, if they get a stay from New York State Appeals Court, the testimonies would be delayed. Now, Donald Trump and his two children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have until Monday, June 13, to ask the NY Court of Appeals to stay the order. The top Republican had previously, in February, attempted to thwart the testimonies, however, his bid was overhauled by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

'Delay tactics to thwart legitimate investigation': Attorney James

“For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” said Attorney General James had said in February. “Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit. The Trumps must comply with our lawful subpoenas for documents and testimony because no one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them. We will not be deterred in our efforts to continue this investigation and ensure that no one is above the law.”

