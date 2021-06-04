Donald Trump And I May Never See Eye To Eye On US Capitol Riots: Mike Pence

Former US Vice President Mike Pence visited another presidential early voting state Thursday evening, where he acknowledged that he and former President Donald Trump might never agree on what transpired in the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Speaking at Hillsborough County Republican Committee's annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in Manchester, Pence highlighted the disagreements that he and former President Trump had on the Capitol riot incident as they spoke "many times over the phone.”

What we proved over the last four years is that we can be Nation built on freedom, whose government exists to serve its citizens, not the other way around. pic.twitter.com/dhK2eQSDzM — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 4, 2021

In his 30-minute speech, Pence said that January 6 was a "dark day," but with the "swift action of the Capitol Police and federal law enforcement violence was quelled.” He continued, that the same day Congress was reconvened and performed the duty under the Constitution and the laws of the United States."

"President Trump and I've spoken many times since we left office," Pence told the crowd in Manchester. "And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

Several people were killed including a Capitol police officer in the attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC. Pro-MAGA supporters inspired by Trump broke the law enforcement barriers and attacked the officers as they invaded the government building, including the restricted areas and congressional offices in a bid to halt the election vote counting.

The aggravated and violent mob had almost reached the then Vice President Pence’s office coming just a few hundred feet when the former was escorted to safety, according to ‘never-seen-before’ videos released by impeachment managers from the Democratic Party. Republican senator and Trump critic Mitt Romney and Chuck Schumer had to turn around to avoid the mob. The violent rioters chanted "Hang Mike Pence" after he debunked Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the Vice President can “overturn the election results.”

'Proud of what we accomplished,' says Pence

While Pence slammed the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot attack, he also acknowledged accomplishments of the Trump administration as he told the crowd at the Hillsborough County: “I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.” He stressed that he would not allow Democrats or “their allies in the media” to use one tragic day to discredit the aspirations of millions of Americans. He accused the Dems of their intent on “dividing our country to advance their radical agenda.”Pence reiterated the calls for election integrity, calling it not just an imperative but a responsibility.