Donald Trump LIVE: Ex-prez Announces 2024 Presidential Bid, 'Will Make US Great Again'

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
Among his family members, Trump’s wife, Melania along with sons Barron Trump, Eric Trump and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, attended the most-awaited event on Tuesday. Besides, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, also attended, despite reports earlier on Tuesday that he was not likely to attend.
Congratulations @TiffanyATrump ✨! pic.twitter.com/Mfb3uN4Ami— Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) November 13, 2022
They say some old habits never change. In Donald Trump’s case, his habit of making inaccurate claims remains the same. On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump announced that he is all set to run for the 2024 US Presidential Elections. Trump was the first President in American history to be twice impeached during his 4 years running from 2016-2020. According to the Washington Post, during his 4 years in office Trump had made around, “30,573 misleading claims”.
Read more here
On Tuesday, supporters who were gathered in the ballroom of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate burst out in applause and cheers as the former US president made big promises about pulling the country out of its deep economic decline. Announcing his presidential bid for the 2024 presidential election, Trump assured Americans that he will make the country independent in the energy sector, restore borders, and go as far as planting the American flag on planet Mars.
Read more here
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority.
The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago.
As Trump announced his "big plan" to run for the next presidential elections, Democratic leader Bernie Sanders praised the decision of the former president but added his lies and divisiveness and his efforts to undermine American democracy are an absolute horror show.
“As an American, the idea of another Trump campaign and all of his lies and divisiveness and his efforts to undermine American democracy is an absolute horror show," he told New York Times.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday launched an acerbic attack on his predecessor and potential rival in the 2024 elections, Donald Trump, saying he has "failed America" and alleged that Trump's rule was marked by "record-breaking unemployment".
Trump, facing several criminal investigations of his conduct related to his presidency, announced from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Tuesday that he will run for the US president in 2024 to make America "great and glorious" again.
Hours after former US president Donald Trump filed federal paperwork for the 2024 presidential run, several Republicans contested that he should not fight for the next elections. Meanwhile, some Democrats also criticised Trump's move and unveiled a video titled "Donald Trump failed America". The same has been uploaded by US President Joe Biden.
Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022
Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, dubbed the former president as the most dangerous person in the country. "Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance when he fears that he is no longer the centre of attention," Mary told MSNBC.
Following his speech, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka said she planned to support her father “outside the political arena”. “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," She told Fox News.
Even after GOP losses, ex-US President Donald Trump remains the most powerful force in his party. For years he has consistently topped his fellow Republican contenders by wide margins in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. And even out of office, he consistently attracts thousands to his rallies and remains his party’s most prolific fundraiser, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.
Before concluding his speech, former US president Donald Trump said, "We need to build America great again."
Former US President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden and accused him of falling asleep at global conferences. Biden is currently in Bali attending the G20 Summit.
While addressing his supporters, former US President Donald Trump claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war and losses in Afghanistan would not have occurred if he was still president. “Our enemies are speaking of us with scorn and laughter and derision,” he said.
Former US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time), dubbed himself as a “victim” of the weaponization of the FBI and US Department of Justice and pledged to “dismantle the deep state”. “We must conduct a top to bottom overhaul to clean out the festering rot and corruption of Washington DC,” he said. “I’m a victim, I will tell you. I’m a victim.”
Former US president Donald Trump has demanded the use of "only ballots" in the next presidential elections.
"Only ballots, only ballots, only ballots," he reiterated.
While referencing the “China virus” and “Islamic terrorism,” and maligning migrants crossing the southern border, Trump promised to unify the country. “We will defeat the radical left Democrats that are trying to destroy our country from within.”
Minutes after Donald Trump began his much-awaited speech, Joe Biden put out a video of his earlier election campaign and called it a "Donald Trump failed America".
Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022
Former US president Donald Trump touted Chinese President Xi Jinping as a "king", given the fact he would remain in his position until his death. He rejected several media reports that claimed China would be the largest economy by 2018. Trump said he had rejected the report and said, "the timing is not correct".
Former US president Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of putting America in the last position and said he will bring it to the first position if he comes into power in the next presidential elections.
Former US president Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of destroying the American economy and said he had taken the United States to a great height during his tenure. "We will immediately take down inflation to one per cent if we come in power," he claimed.
Former US president Donald Trump confirmed that he will be running for the next Presidential elections which are scheduled to be held in 2024. "Just as I promised in 2016, I am your voice," he said.
Former US president Donald Trump mentioned about the latest Russian-made missile that landed in Poland killing two.
"People are going wild and crazy over it. Mr Biden is leading us to the brink of nuclear war," he said.
Citing the performance of Republicans in the recent midterm elections, ex-US President Trump said the Republicans could have done better by people who have not realised how bad things are yet. “The citizens of our country have not yet realized the full extent and gravity of the pain our nation is going through, and the total effect of the suffering is just starting to take hold.”
Former US President Donald Trump claimed that before the 2020 election the US was on the cusp of a “golden age”.
Former US president Donald Trump, during his latest speech, mentioned how countries are now discussing the threat of nuclear weapons. He said during his tenure, not a single country had discussed such an attack on any other nation. He accused Joe Biden of leading America to the brink of nuclear war.
Former US president Donald Trump, during his latest speech, mentioned North Korea's back-to-back long-range missiles. Bolstering his claims, Trump claimed during his tenure no such actions had taken place. "North Korea had not launched a single long-ranging missile. That was due to my relationship with him. That was a good thing, a very good thing," he said.
In a major development, former US president Donald Trump, on Tuesday (local time) after filing the federal paperwork for the 2024 presidential run, accused China of intervening in the 2020 elections. “And yet I’ve gone decades — decades without a war. The first president to do it for that long a period.” “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”