Former US President Donald Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle annulled the national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. In her decision on Monday, the United States District Judge wrote that at the most, the facemasks just “trap virus droplets”. However, Mizelle added that the masks do not ‘sanitize’ the person wearing them not it ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance’.

The 35-year-old US District Judge’s ruling came in the transportation mandate case filed on behalf of a group called Health Freedom Defense Fund and airline passengers. According to Washington Post, Mizelle said that the Centers for Disease Control had exceeded its legal authority. She went on to state that US CDC failed to justify its decision and follow the comment protocols and that the mandate was “arbitrary and capricious”.

It is pertinent to note here that the CDC had announced the extension of the national mask mandate to May 3. Following Mizelle’s decision, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) told CNN that it will no longer enforce the mask mandate in light of the ruling.

According to reports, Mizelle was only eight years out of law school at the University of Florida when Trump had appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast has noted that at the time she was appointed, her only trial experience was as an intern along with holding four clerkships including one for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Trump’s appointment came despite the American Bar Association rating her “not qualified” due to her lack of experience.

White House called it a ‘disappointing decision’

US President Joe Biden’s administration did not welcome Mizelle’s decision. In a press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said, “This is obviously a disappointing decision…The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit.”

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on Florida federal judge overturning CDC mask mandates for public transit: "This is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit." pic.twitter.com/oGmaz10tcj — CSPAN (@cspan) April 18, 2022

While a Democrat is ruling the United States, Republican leaders on the House and the Senate transportation committees pressed the Biden administration earlier this month to end the mandate or decline to extend it. Just last month, the Senate voted to overturn the public health order which required the masks on aeroplanes and other public transportation.

Image: Twitter/Unsplash

