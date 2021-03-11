Donald Trump Asks For Mail-in Ballot In Florida Despite Criticising Voting By Mail

Former US President Donald Trump, who spent months discrediting mail-in ballots, has now himself asked for one ahead of the Florida Municipal elections. Records from the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections testified that Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago requested a mail-in ballot for the town’s local election scheduled for March 9. A Washington Post report later confirmed that the election department received the completed ballot back on Monday, March 8, just a day before the elections.

Despite his history of falsely claiming that mail-in ballots lead to election fraud, it is at least the third time Trump has voted by mail in recent years-first in New York in 2018 and then in March 2020 in Florida’s primary elections. Last year, in the Palm Beach municipal election, an associate was allowed to pick up and deliver absentee ballots for Trump and Melania. However, this year, as the Trump’s relocated to their primary residence in Mar-a-Lago, they called for the mail-in ballots themselves.

The request was made nearly a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail lapsed. Since the county rules allow residents to individually drop mail-in ballots at the nearest voting location, it directly implies that Trump would have his vote dropped off by someone at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center, which is located less than three miles away from his home.

Trump and Mail-in ballots

Trump has repeatedly discredited the mail-in ballots terming them as means to conduct the greatest rigged elections in history. Even before the November 2020 vote, he claimed that it could give a chance to people to commit forgeries and to "force" people to sign. The former president, for months, lampooned the voting system and denied to concede to the election results, putting the US transition of power into jeopardy. Additionally, he along with his fellow GOP members also filed over 50 lawsuits challenging the election results, squandering millions of tax payers' money. Trump, was supported by his staunch supporter and former lawyer Rudy Giuliani who blatantly spread rumours like the ballot were controlled by Venezuelan software which led to Joe Biden's victory.

(Image Credit: The Assciated Press)