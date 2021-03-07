Donald Trump Asks GOP To Stop Using His Name For Fundraising; Sends Legal Notice

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday warned Republican National Committee (RNC) and GOP to stop using his name for the fundraisers and merchandise sales, and sent at least three groups cease-and-desist letters, two officials familiar with the development told NBC news agency. Lawyers for the former President sent the orders to the Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the largest fundraiser committees for the Republicans. Sources told multiple US news agencies that since Trump left office in January, the three fundraiser bodies extensively used his name and likeness for selling the merchandise, also referencing him in emails seeking donations.

A Trump adviser on condition of anonymity told sources of the news agencies that the 45th was immensely furious that the organizations that aided the Republican politicians who voted to impeach him were now using his name — without his permission. Politico reported that Trump, while in office, had been extremely critical about how his name was used by the fundraisers and support members. According to the advisor, RNC sent out two emails asking for donations, adding that they would have their names listed on the “thank you” card for Trump.

'President Trump will always stand up for the American People, and I just thought of the perfect way for you to show that you support him!' the content of the emails read, as cited by Politico. 'As one of President Trump’s most loyal supporters, I think that you deserve the great honor of adding your name to the Official Trump Thank You card,' the email further read. In a subsequent email, the RNC listed a deadline for the users giving them 10 hours to make the donations.

“Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership,” Trump said last month at a presser.

Never gave permission

Trump's adviser told Politico that while the former president remains committed to the Republican party, he never appreciates any friend or the party member to use his name or gives permission to use his likeness for fundraisers and other activities without his approval first. Trump's cease and desist orders come in the backdrop of his recent 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, that he organized in Orlando, Florida.

