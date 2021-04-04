Donald Trump Asks Republicans To Boycott Firms Backing Georgia Election Law

Former US President Donald Trump, on April 3, called for Republicans and Conservatives to boycott a dramatic number of companies that have rendered support to Georgia's recently passed voting laws. In a statement released by his flagship Save America PAC, Trump slammed Democrats for “playing dirty” and boycotting companies and products that “offended them.” Furthermore, calling for his fellow party members to “Fight Back”, the 74-year-old asked them to boycott companies including Coca-Cola, Citigroup amongst others.

“For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with the WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections," Trump said in a statement on Saturday released by Save America PAC. READ | Moderation, sometimes, for Georgia GOP despite voting law "It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back— we have more people than they do— by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play a better game than them," he added. READ | Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

What is the new law?

On March 27, Georgia passed the Election Integrity Act of 2021, which introduced alterations to how elections are run in the state. The 98 pages bill, which was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp made controversial changes to the existing law primarily by introducing new registration requirements, reducing the number of ballot drop boxes in localities amongst others.

Georgia has always been one of the key swing states in the US, mainly because of its demography. Black voters turned out in record numbers to vote last year, which probably made the difference and helped Biden win the state. Former US President Donald Trump had launched a legal action in Georgia based on unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump even tried to influence Republican Brian Kemp to vote against the certification of the result, which the latter ignored, garnering criticism from the then-president. But, now Kemp has signed the election bill into law, making Georgia the first US state to bring electoral changes post 2020 presidential election.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)