Donald Trump has managed to put up a strong front as another cloud of indictment looms over his head, for the third time this year. On Tuesday, the former US president took to his platform of choice, Truth Social, to reveal that he is “not frightened” by the possibility that he could be indicted over the Capitol riots of January 6, 2021.

He then disclosed that he was sent a letter by special prosecutor Jack Smith that detailed he was a “target” of a grand jury probe into his attempts to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections. The 77-year-old further admitted that being asked to report to a grand jury “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

Speaking to Fox News about the potential indictment, Trump acknowledged that it "bothers" him, but does not make him afraid. “They want to try to demean and diminish and frighten people. But they don’t frighten us because we’re going to make America great again. That’s all there is,” he said.

According to The Independent, the 45th President's indictment could come in as soon as this week, adding another hindrance to his presidential aspirations for the next year. But in spite of the legal perils, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination for president.

Will the legal troubles impede Trump's White House dreams?

He has also insisted that regardless of the outcome of the cases against him, he will continue to be a part of the race to the White House. After all, American law permits it. The US Constitution does not restrict any individual who has been indicted or convicted of a crime to run for president.

However, Trump's case seems to be a little more complicated, given that he is accused of inciting the Jan 6 insurrection. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that no one can “hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State” if they took an oath to support the Constitution and later “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”