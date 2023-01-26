Donald Trump Attacks Facebook After Meta Lifts Its Ban On The Former US President

Former President Donald Trump continued to speak out against social media company Meta despite their announcement that they will be restoring his accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. Trump had his accounts suspended in January 2021, following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. When reached out to for comment, Trump's press team directed the news outlet Newsweek to a post he made on Truth Social, where he discussed the reinstatement of his accounts, and reiterated his previous assertion that Meta's value has decreased significantly since they banned him as a user.

"Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!" Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. "THANK YOU TO TRUTH SOCIAL FOR DOING SUCH AN INCREDIBLE JOB. YOUR GROWTH IS OUTSTANDING, AND FUTURE UNLIMITED!!!" he added. After the events of January 6th, the former president was permanently banned from his Twitter account as well due to concerns that he would use it to incite more violence. Meta mentioned in its statement on Wednesday that Trump's suspension from Facebook and Instagram was for similar reasons. However, the company has evaluated the situation and determined that the risk Trump poses to public safety has decreased. Twitter CEO Elon Musk restored Trump's account in the fall, however, the former president has not used the account since it was restored.

Will Trump use Facebook?

Trump has continued to use his own social media site, Truth Social, which he created in February, as per the Newsweek report. According to a report from Forbes, the platform has at least two million active users, including many prominent conservatives who believe that platforms like Twitter are too limiting. Last week, Trump reportedly said in an interview with Fox News that he was trying to schedule a meeting with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to convince the company to allow him back on its social platforms. Trump's campaign team also sent a letter to Zuckerberg requesting that Trump's account be restored on Facebook in view of his campaign for the presidential election in 2024. It is not clear if Trump intends to use the Meta accounts once they are restored.