Ex-US President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 14 said that Biden contesting the 2024 presidential election isn't a concern with respect to his age, but that the Democrat leader is "incompetent." Republican presidential hopeful Trump's remark came after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday said that Trump's age, like Joe Biden, is a "legitimate concern" in the upcoming presidential race for the White House. trump, however, clarified that "age is just a number."

"It is not that President Joe Biden, 80, is old; he is unfit to be president because he is incompetent," according to Trump's statement on The Megyn Kelly Show.

Trump clarified that he had been critical of Biden's presidential bid not because he's old but because he is incapable of serving well in his role as president. "No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends that are in their 80s," Trump said. "I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s, and they're sharp as a tack just — I mean I would say — just about what they used to be." He continued that Biden isn't "old, he's incompetent."

Trump stressed that some of the 'great' world leaders were around the same age as Biden but made history. "You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s and they did — I mean, [former UK Prime Minister Winston] Churchill, so many people — they were phenomenal in their 80s," Trump said. "You know, there's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him, but if you go back 25 years, he wasn't the sharpest tack either."

"Age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also," Trump said at the show aired on Thursday. "But no, he [Biden] is not too old at all. He's grossly incompetent."

Trump's scathing attack on Biden for Iranian prisoners deal: 'Incompetent fool'

Trump had also earlier yesterday berated the sitting Democrat President Biden, whom he said he wanted 'out of office' for releasing five Iranian citizens detained in the US for violating sanctions and agreeing to a blanket waiver allowing a transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian money to Qatar.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Republican leader Trump chastised Biden's foreign policy, saying that he wants the Republicans in Congress to use the 25th Amendment and get Biden "out of office for not being able to do his job.⁣" "Because of the rigged and stolen 2020 presidential election, just look at our Nation, and indeed the world, now," Trump said in a post on the Truth Social platform. Ex-US President slammed Biden's foreign policies, saying, "It is all a shadow of its former self. Ukraine, inflation, bad economy, woke military, no world standing, no respect, and today, $6 billion for hostages [in Iran]. Where is the call from Republicans for the 25th Amendment?"