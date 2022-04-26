Donald Trump Avers 'won't Return' To Twitter Even If Elon Musk Reinstates His Account

Former US President Donald Trump on Monday refused to return to Twitter even if his account is reinstated after Elon Musk took over the company. Speaking to Fox News hours before the Tesla CEO cracked the deal with the social media company, Trump refuted the speculations over his rejoining the microblogging application following Musk's deal. Instead, Trump added, he is planning to formally join his own Truth Social platform.

"I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth," Trump was quoted telling the network.

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth."

For a recap, the ex-President of the US was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 after the Capitol Hill riots. The social media app cited the "risk of further incitement of violence" in a statement announcing Trump's suspension. He had been earlier accused of violating Twitter's operational norms, however, his account was maintained under public interest and managed under special guidance for world leaders.

Trump's comments came on the same day as his Media Group's Trump Social iOS shares fell by 9.5%. The said app was launched in October 2021 but remained unavailable to users for quite some time. Again, Trump has only posted on Truth once, however, if he continues the trend on the platform, it will mark his official return on social media after a year-long hiatus. Trump's remarks also made headlines on the same day as that tech business magnate Musk announced that Twitter accepted his offer to acquire the company at $44 billion.

Musk buys Twitter for 'absolute Freedom of Speech'

Space X CEO Elon Musk on Monday sealed a deal to buy the publicly-traded company, Twitter Inc. at $54.20 per share, which amounts to a whopping $44 billion. The bid was especially important to Musk as he believed the social media platform was "not being used to its full potential." On Monday, Musk urged his "worst critics" to remain a part of the microblogging site. In a series of consecutive tweets, Musk also quoted Robert Frost's romantic poem A Line Storm Song. "And be my love in the rain," Musk wrote in a cryptic post.

For Twitter Musk has always vouched for "free speech." Last month he held multiple polls on the social media app over the topic saying that "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy."

