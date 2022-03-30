Donald Trump Beats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris As Choice Of US President In Survey: Report

The difficulties of incumbent US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris might soar in the next Presidential elections as an online poll has preferred the former President Donald Trump as their leader, The Hill reported. According to a report by The Hill, the latest revelation came in a hypothetical 2024 match-up, called the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

As per the online poll, if the elections were held today, Trump would reportedly get the support of 47% of Americans while only 41% would vote for Biden. The other 12% of voters are undecided. The result for the incumbent vice-president was even worrying when compared with Trump. Around 49% of people supported Trump as the next President while Kamala Harris was able to secure only 38% of the vote share.

In another hypothetical situation where Trump and Biden were not contesting elections, the poll results exhibited support for the Republicans. According to The Hill, the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey found Florida Governor Ron DeSantis losing to Harris by a scant 2-point margin. Harris takes 40% support to DeSantis’s 38% support.

"I would not give a lot of weight to trial heats right now other than they reflect the weakness of Biden and the administration right now," The Hill quoted Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, as saying. "That Trump beats them both by a wide margin suggests most Republican nominees once known fully by the public would beat them unless they are able to pivot out of the current nadir in their numbers," he added.

Donald Trump reiterates his intention to contest 2024 Presidential Election

Notably, the poll results were significant as the Biden administration has not completed even two years in the White House and the rating of the Biden-Harris match-up is continuously sinking to a new level.

Earlier last week, during a rally in Florida, Trump reiterated his intention to contest the US Presidential election in 2024. While addressing his supporters as part of an "American Freedom Tour" event in Fort Lauderdale, he attested that incumbent US President Joe Biden would lose the next elections and the Republican party will again return to the White House.

According to Trump, Republicans will return to the White House with more support and added the party will be better and stronger than ever before."You had a president that always put America first. I will be back and we will be better and stronger than ever before," the former US President stressed.

(Image: AP)