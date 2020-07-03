'America's Worst President': Trump Draws Flak For Huge July 4 Fireworks Plan Amid COVID

While criticism against the US President Donald Trump has been soaring amid the coronavirus outbreak, it has further magnified since he announced his grand plans of celebrating America’s independence day on July 4 at Mount Rushmore. The 45th US President has reportedly not spoken as much about the COVID-19 crisis in the country as he has boasted about “amazing evening” on the public holiday which will be attended by thousands of people without social distancing.

Even the group formed by the anti-Trump Republicans, the Lincoln Project have called Donald Trump “America’s worst president”. While releasing a video on the eve of US President’s visit, the group recalled the famous quotes by Washington, Jefferson, Roosevelt and Lincoln to showcase the legacy by each of them but for Trump, they said he “will neither be remembered nor revered”. In the wake of Trump’s upcoming ‘publicity stunt’ after he has already kickstarted his reelection campaign amid coronavirus contagion, the group noted his legacy is of ‘countless failures’.

.@realDonaldTrump's legacy is his countless failures, and the damage he’s done to America and its people.



Our Founding Fathers look down at him with disdain. pic.twitter.com/bxRGI90bgF — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 2, 2020

July 4 celebration can be a killer for America as it definitely helps spread the coronavirus. Trump does not care about 50.000 reported coronavirus cases on ONE day. How can he be in a happy position to celebrate 50,000 cases in one day? — Philip Chan (@goodadvicechan) July 3, 2020

I’ll save the celebration for when @realDonaldTrump’s crime family is sent to prison or exile and Republicans are powerless. This July 4 I am in mourning for my country. — JaneEyre #BLM #StayHome #RESIST #JoeBiden (@JaneEyre3217) July 1, 2020

Supporting/endorsing Trump's July 4 celebration only leads to patriotic veterans getting sick and dying by your promotion of large gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis. You're complicit in a deadly/reckless WH distraction from issues, including bounties for service member lives. pic.twitter.com/RUQxbwmiGs — mindsurge (@mindsurge) July 1, 2020

‘Special evening’

Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will be featuring one of the largest fireworks displays ever and approximately 300,000 face masks will be given away. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said that Trump’s 2020 salute to America will be ‘patriotic tribute’ to men and women in uniform. Bernhardt, while outlying the second year of military-focused events, also added that the Defense Department flyovers will be ‘one-of-a-kind air show’.

While tweeting about the US Independence Day, Trump made no mention of the masks or the pandemic. However, he thanked corporate donors for supporting the ‘special evening’. The July Fourth ‘mile-long firing of 10,000 fireworks’ comes amid the surging number of COVID-19 infections. While the US President has been criticised for pushing to go ahead with large campaign rallies despite the increased risks of infection, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser warned the federal government about the dangers of such a large crowd.

