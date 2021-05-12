Donald Trump Blames Joe Biden's ‘weakness, Lack Of Support’ For Violence In Israel

In a recent mudslinging episode, former US President Donald Trump accused Joe Biden of emboldening Israel's regional adversaries and enabling the situation in which militant groups are launching a barrage of missiles from the Gaza Strip into Tel Aviv. He lamented that President Biden's 'weakness', foreign policy, and lack of support for Israel have contributed to the ongoing unrest that has claimed dozens of lives in Jerusalem. The former president, who touted himself as Israel's pal, latched onto Biden's "weakness and lack of support for Israel". According to Trump's statement, the Democratic President and lawmakers maintain a softer approach on Israel's adversaries.

"We were known as Peace Presidency": Trump

In his statement, Trump said his administration was known as the “Peace Presidency" because Israel’s adversaries knew that the "United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked”.

"When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency because Israel's adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked. Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden's weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies."

The former president did not hesitate to claim that office under his administration was apparently known as the 'Peace Presidency' and the world is getting more violent and more unstable owing to Biden's weakness and lack of support for Israel. Trump went on to reference Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in his statement, accusing her of being a "crazed" supporter of Palestine and Muslim militant forces. According to him, Democrats continue to support who bear anti-American Rep, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist attacks.

It is pertinent to note that this surfaced prior to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki briefing on Tuesday, where she stated US condemned rocket attacks by Hamas and other groups, including attacks on Jerusalem, and that Biden's support for "Israel's security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, is fundamental and will never waver".

US Embassy moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem under Trump administration

In 2017 Donald Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and stated that the American embassy would be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump under his administration had the Embassy opened at its Jerusalem location on the 70th Gregorian anniversary of the creation of the modern State of Israel. It was relocated from its previous site in Tel Aviv by the Trump Administration and is situated in what was previously the former US Consulate in the Arnona neighborhood. The move came 23 years after the passage of the Jerusalem Embassy Act of October 23, 1995, which set a deadline of May 31, 1999, for the move. The Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations had all deferred the said move

Israel, UAE, and Bahrain sign Abraham Accord under Trump administration

As per the Abraham Accord, the UAE and Bahrain would establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, cooperate and work together with Israel across a range of sectors, including tourism, trade, healthcare and security.

The White House, in a statement, said the deal will strengthen peace in the region, giving Muslims increased access to Al Aqsa Mosque. The deal between the UAE and Israel represented a significant breakthrough in diplomatic relations between the two nations because the Trump administration intended to facilitate cooperation between Arab nations and Israel.

Trump had envisioned together these agreements would serve as foundation for comprehensive peace across the entire region vide first-of-its-kind agreement for diplomatic relations between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

War-torn Gaza Strip

On Tuesday, Hamas (US, Canada, European Union, Israel, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Paraguay and UK classify its military wing as a terrorist organization) informed they fired 137 rockets in 5 minutes in an apparent attempt to overwhelm the Iron Dome missile defense system. Over 630 rockets were fired from Israel from Monday through Tuesday noon. 200 of which were intercepted by Iron Dome missile defense batteries while 150 others failed targets. Israeli bombing raids across Gaza from Monday have killed no less than 28 people, including 10 children, and injured minimum 152 individuals more, CNN reported citing Palestinian health officials. On the other hand, Israeli military claimed to have killed more than 15militants. Over 300 Palestinians have been injured in the riots, several of them seriously hurt by rubber-tipped bullets in the head, eye and jaw.

An Israeli court has ordered Palestinian families to leave, as the property was owned by a Jewish religious association before 1948. A 1970 Israeli law allows Jews to reclaim property in East Jerusalem from before it fell into Jordanian hands; no similar law exists for Palestinians. Over 70 families are threatened with eviction and could be replaced by right-wing Jewish nationalists, in a legal battle being waged in courts.

Tensions have heightened in recent days in Jerusalem as a legal battle with Israeli settlers put dozens of Palestinians at risk of eviction. Both Israeli settlers and Palestinians claim ownership in Sheikh Jarrah. In recent years, forced evictions of Palestinian homes have repeatedly led to protests.

US, Russia, European Union (EU) and the United Nations appeal for de-escalation

While the EU and Russia condemned the violence and urged authorities to prevent escalation, Washington appealed for de-escalation in Jerusalem and warned against carrying out eviction threats. The United Nations urged Israel to call off forced evictions in East Jerusalem, warning that its actions could amount to "war crimes". The four members of the Middle East Quartet, the US, Russia, the EU and the UN, expressed "deep concern" over violence in Jerusalem.