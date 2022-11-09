Former US President Donald Trump, whilst addressing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, called the US Speaker Nancy Pelosi an "animal". Trump called Pelosi an animal because he believes she attempted to impeach him without any justifiable cause. “Of course, I think she’s an animal too, you want to know the truth, they’ll say, ‘Oh what a horrible thing he said about Nancy’ — she impeached me twice for nothing," said Trump.

Trump: I think she is an animal. They’ll say what a horrible thing.. She impeached me twice for nothing! pic.twitter.com/vZHRKZ8kQk — Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2022

Trump was impeached for the first time in 2019, over allegations that he threatened the Ukrainians with suspension of aid unless they examine Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's activities in the country. He was impeached for the second time in 2021 over his role in the violent protests that rocked the US Capitol Hill. The statements come amidst the US midterms in which who controls the legislative branch of the government i.e. the US Congress, will be decided. Most polls predict that the House of Representatives will go towards the Republicans and that the Senate will be a "coin toss". Democrats have gained an edge in the Senate race as the Pennsylvania race seems to have gone towards the Democrats.

Trump's statement comes days after attack on Pelosi's husband

The statements come just days after Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi was assaulted with a hammer, after a person broke into their home. Pelosi has said that her husband needs surgery on his skull, even though the hammer did not pierce his skull. “For me, this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target and he’s the one who is paying the price,” said Nancy Pelosi, as per a report from National US news. The person who attacked Paul Pelosi originally intended to attack Nancy Pelosi to kidnap her and break her kneecaps. “[The attacker] was not looking for Paul — he was looking for me," Pelosi added. Some Republicans and other prominent people like Elon Musk have faced criticism for spreading conspiracy theories about the attack on Paul Pelosi. Some have also reportedly mocked the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, however, former US President Donald Trump has criticized the attack, calling it a "terrible thing".