Donald Trump Calls It 'tremendous Success' As Republicans Make Gains In US Midterm Polls

Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday did not appear n much fervour about the midterm election as the exit polls showed an underwhelming Republican performance. It was projected that there would be no “red wave” that he had implored to the MAGA supporters. Trump organized an election night gathering in the large ballroom at his Florida home Mar a Lago.

Trump did not appear interested in addressing guests or reporters but delivered a short speech. At the event, Trump simply said it had been an “interesting evening” referring to the midterm election, according to the Guardian newspaper. He praised the Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt, who became the first woman elected to the body from the state of Alabama. The former US commander-in-chief did not make remarks on the Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s sweeping re-election.

'We had tremendous success:' Trump

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump refuted the reports that he was “furious” at his close aides, and family members, especially his wife and the former first lady of the US Melania Trump. He told his host that reports about the midterm results reactions were not true. He also noted that he was not disappointed with the Republican candidates. “It is just the opposite,” Trump said, "The people I endorsed did very well. I was batting 98.6% in the primaries, and 216 to 19 in the general election — that is amazing," he said.

Trump, instead, praised several candidates including Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, both of whom he had endorsed and rallied for. Grassley and Rubio were also strongly favoured to win by Trump. The latter also said encouraging words about the celebrity candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz who lost his senatorial bid in Pennsylvania to Democrat Lt. Gov John Fetterman. "Oz worked very hard, but there were forces against him," Trump stressed. "Oz is a great guy. He had a lot of immovable forces against him." When asked whether the midterm results will alter his decision to announce a third presidential run next Tuesday, the former president said: "We had tremendous success…. Why would anything change?”