Donald Trump Claims Russia And China Were 'open To Denuclearisation' Alongside US

Former President of the United States Donald Trump has claimed that Russia and China were open to the idea of denuclearisation along with the US. In an interview with the Full Send podcast, Trump said, "We have to get rid of nuclear weapons. One of the things I was going to do and I would have done is the denuclearization of everything, because you have to take them away."

"Russia would have done it, and China would have done it. I used to talk to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin about it; he loved the idea of doing it," added the former President. He highlighted that the world is "one madman" away from World War III, under the pretext of countries that will use nuclear warheads if pushed.

Trump announces US Presidential candidacy for 2024

Trump also stated that the messy US pullout from now Taliban-ruled Afghanistan under the Biden administration left Washington vulnerable due to a lack of respect on the international stage. He asserted that his government would have prevented the current rifts in Taiwan and Ukraine. In addition, Trump enunciated his candidacy for the US presidential race in 2024. He slammed US President Joe Biden and his Republican primary rival -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The ex-US president stressed that since he was indicted by a grand jury in New York in alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, his polling ratings had only increased. He further claimed that because of the targeting of former leaders, the US had deviated from democracy and resembled a "third-world country."

Nuclear arsenals around the world

There are 12,700 nuclear warheads around the world, as reported by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). 9,400 of these warheads are in the active military pool. In total, nine countries around the world possess nuclear weapons.

They are as follows (largest to smallest):

Russia - 5,977 United States of America - 5,428 China - 350 France - 290 United Kingdom - 225 Pakistan - 165 India - 160 Israel - 90 North Korea - 20

(Data on nuclear warhead numbers is sourced from Forbes)