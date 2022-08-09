Donald Trump Confirms FBI's Raid At His Florida Residence, Calls It 'dark Times' For US

In the latest blow for former US President Donald Trump, FBI agents conducted an unannounced raid at his private club and residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago on Monday. After becoming the only US President to fail his re-election bid and still facing actions by the US Justice Department over January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged role in meddling in the 2020 elections, Trump decried the raid as “dark times” for the United States. As per reports, Trump, who is now eying the 2024 presidential elections, was not at his home at the time FBI agents carried out the raid.

Through a post on Truth Social, his own social media platform, Trump said on Monday,"These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents."

He added, “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Trump’s Florida mansion was raided in the backdrop of the January 6 select committee ramping its proceedings to dig into the former US President’s actions around the days when his supporters stormed the US Capitol to halt Congress from certifying US President Joe Biden’s presidential election win. In the latest public hearing, it has been uncovered that Trump deliberately chose not to intervene as the mob broke into one of the country’s most secure buildings.

The FBI search of his Florida resort also came just hours after Politico reported that a former federal prosecutor with the law firm JPRowley Law PLLC, John Rowley is working with Trump on issues related to the US Department of Justice’s probe into the January 6. However, in the lengthy statement, Trump did not mention the reason behind the raid but blamed “Radical Left Democrats”. According to The New York Times, the FBI raid appeared to be focused on classified material that Trump was previously accused of taking from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

But, condemning the FBI’s raid, Trump said, “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries.”

"Sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe…The lawlessness, political persecution and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped," he added.

Trump may have flushed classified documents

Meanwhile, Axios’ Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about Trump claimed that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet prompting speculation that he might have flushed the documents. However, Trump refused the allegations and called the reporters a "maggot". Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich told Axios: "You have to be pretty desperate to sell books if pictures of paper in a toilet bowl is part of your promotional plan."

Image: AP