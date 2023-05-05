Donald Trump Confuses Rape Accuser With Ex-wife Marla Maples, Says Trial Testimony

During a deposition played to jurors in a civil rape suit against him, ex-US President Donald Trump seemed to have confused E Jean Carroll, who has accused him of raping her, with his former wife Marla Maples.

In the October deposition, a black-and-white photograph was presented to Trump, depicting him engaged in conversation with individuals at an event.

According to Sky News, he said: "It's Marla," referring to his second wife Ms Maples, before his lawyer corrected him saying: "No, that's Carroll."

E Jean Carroll, a 79-year-old writer, alleges that Trump raped her in a changing room of a department store in Manhattan during the mid-1990s, and subsequently defamed her character by publicly denying the allegation - which he refutes.

Carroll's legal representatives have contended that this incident, which became public in January, contradicts Trump's claim that she was not his preferred type.

The former US president, who is currently leading the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination has asserted that he could not have sexually assaulted Carroll, as she was not his preferred type, and has described the case as being politically motivated.

Carroll, who formerly worked as an advice columnist at Elle magazine, is pursuing a lawsuit seeking unspecified damages.

During the trial, a social media and marketing specialist retained by Carroll testified on Thursday that the cost of rectifying the reputational harm caused by Trump's statements could be anywhere from $368,000 (£292,000) to $2.8 million (£2.2m).

Will 'probably attend' trial: Donald Trump

Although Trump, who is 76 years old, has not been present in the Manhattan courtroom thus far and will not testify at the trial, he stated to Sky News on Thursday that he will "probably attend" the trial.

Speaking at his Trump Doonbeg resort in Ireland's Co Clare, he said: "I will probably attend [the trial] and I think it's a disgrace that it's allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person."

Last week, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan cautioned that Trump could encounter additional legal complications if he continued to discuss the case.

Carroll alleges that, following an encounter with Trump at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, the two joked with each other about trying on a piece of lingerie.

According to Carroll's allegations, after their exchange at Bergdorf Goodman, she and Trump ended up alone together in a changing room. It was there that Trump purportedly pushed her against a wall and sexually assaulted her. Carroll states that she ultimately resisted and escaped.

Two of Carroll's close friends have given testimony, affirming that she disclosed the assault to them shortly after it happened, and they believed her.

Trump has denied Carroll's allegations since she first made them public in her 2019 memoir, claiming that he neither committed the assault nor even knew her.

The trial is projected to continue into the following week, following a break on Friday.