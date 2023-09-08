Donald Trump Contemplates Shifting His Legal Battle To Federal Court

Former President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of moving his legal battle regarding criminal charges tied to his alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 election results to a federal court. This move mirrors the actions of several co-defendants, including his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, who have already requested a transfer to federal jurisdiction.

According to a report from Axios, one significant difference in the case's location would be public access to the trial. A Fulton County judge had ruled that all proceedings in this case would be televised, whereas federal courts generally prohibit cameras inside the courtroom. Another notable distinction is the jury pool; in Fulton County, the jurors would be drawn from the Atlanta area, which leans Democratic. In contrast, a federal case could have a broader jury pool.

Here is what you need to know

Trump's argument for transferring the case to federal court may hinge on the fact that he was a federal official at the time he allegedly committed the crimes under scrutiny. His Atlanta attorney, Steve Sadow, stated in a notice that Trump could formally request the transfer within 30 days of his written arraignment waiver, submitted on August 31.

In the broader context, Trump has already pleaded not guilty to the 41 felony counts filed against him, including charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit forgery, and perjury. His 18 co-defendants have also entered not-guilty pleas, and several, such as Meadows and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, are seeking to shift their cases to federal jurisdiction.

As the legal battle unfolds, the former president's decision on whether to move his case to federal court will undoubtedly be closely watched, as it could have significant implications for the trial's visibility and outcome. Trump remains GOP's leading candidate, by a wide margin. It is unclear if all these cases against him will dissuade his supporters.