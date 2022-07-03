Donald Trump Dominates Joe Biden In 2024 Election Rematch As Per Emerson College Poll

Former US President Donald Trump scored an early lead over incumbent Joe Biden in a potential 2024 election rematch. The poll-which used a hypothetical presidential election situation-was created by Massachusetts Emerson College and showed a plunge in Biden’s popularity. However, it showed the Republican leader keep his support intact since the same poll was conducted last month.

The poll showed Trump having support from 44% of the American population while Biden getting only 39%. In the hypothetical elections, at least 12% of people said that they would vote for a third candidate while 5% were still on the fence. It further stated that 53% of Americans disapproved of President Biden. Meanwhile, 70% disapprove of the incumbent congress members and 54% did not approve of the Supreme Court.

The survey also tapped into the mid-term elections, scheduled for November this year. It concluded that 46% of US residents intended to vote for their Republican candidate while 43% wanted to vote for democrats. These figures have remained relatively unchanged since last month, with Republicans notching a 3% edge over Democrats, on 45% and 42% respectively.

Will Biden and Trump run for 2024 polls?

While Trump has been giving hints about contesting the 2024 polls, he is yet to make an official announcement. Meanwhile, Biden, the oldest president in the country’s history, said that he would run for re-election if he was “in good health” and believed that “fate” would help bring him a second term in the White House. The 79-year-old made the caveat in an interview with ABC News wherein he said that he would welcome another face-off with former US President Donald Trump, who Biden defeated in November 2020 elections.

Biden said, “You’re trying to tempt me now. Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That would increase the prospect of running.” Trump, who is 76, would also be in his 80s in the White House if he wins the second non-consecutive term. Notably, addressing a rally in March, Trump said "With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country, and then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House."