Former US President Donald Trump is having no change of heart when it comes to being active again on Twitter after the reinstatement of his account. Suspended for over a year, Trump’s Twitter handle was only revived on Sunday after CEO Elon Musk took matters into his own hands.

Musk, on Saturday, used Twitter’s poll feature to ask users if Trump should be welcomed back to the platform. While 51.8% voted in favour, 48.2% of users objected to the move. As a result, Trump’s account, which had been banned since January 2021, was brought back from the dead.

However, Trump has expressed no interest in resuming his Twitter sprees that once used to flood the platform. Confirming his decision, Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition that he doesn’t “see any reason for it.” “They have a lot of problems at Twitter, you see what’s going on. It may make it, it may not make it,” he said during a virtual address, according to Sputnik.

Twitter gets no attention from Trump amid disarray

This isn’t the first time that the erstwhile president has displayed a lack of interest in going back to Twitter. While Musk’s poll was still ongoing on Saturday, Trump took to his own social media platform Truth Social and wrote: “Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!”

Trump launched Truth Social earlier this year after he was permanently banned from Twitter back in January 2021 for his posts that incited violence at the US Capitol attack on January 6. Fast forward to now, his recent statement about the “problems at Twitter” come as the social media platform goes through a period of disarray after Musk took over as the CEO.

Since the acquisition, Twitter has seen a lot of turmoil. From mass layoffs to changed policies, the company’s volatile situation has made people uncertain about its future. Of late, the platform has also witnessed a surge in trends like ‘Goodbye’ and ‘RIP Twitter’. However, Musk remains headstrong, and has asserted that “Twitter is ALIVE.”