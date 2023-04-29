Former US President Donald Trump drifted from his usual speech at a New Hampshire rally on Thursday to do his best impression of Joe Biden, as political fate brings the duo together again for an election rematch next year. Trump used his Thursday campaign event in New Hampshire's Manchester as an opportunity to ridicule the 80-year-old US President. Frantically looking right to left, the erstwhile president said in a raspy, almost robotic voice: "Where am I going, I want to get out."

The mimicry took a dig at Biden's regular public gaffes and blunders, which range from walking in the wrong direction to mixing up words. As Trump mocked his successor, a crowd full of Republican supporters burst into laughter and cheers. But this wasn't all. Trump continued to deride Biden, using the latter's recent video announcement about running for president again.

Trump joked that Biden declared his White House bid through a "pre-packaged video" that supposedly took "seven takes to get it right." He further added that he would have sent a recorded video to the campaign event as well, but did not do so as his supporters "wouldn't have been very happy about that."

"I want to get out. Where the hell am I going?" - Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden



The former President put on a robotic voice to mimic Brandon's usual routine to exit stage left (or right), as people in the crowd in New Hampshire shout, "ICE CREAM!" pic.twitter.com/7t0Cuw0XDB — Kevin smith (@KJ00355197) April 28, 2023

Trump calls Biden 'crooked and dishonest'

He then labelled the President "crooked and dishonest," and decided that it was finally time to give him the nickname that he originally gave to his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. "On Tuesday, Biden officially announced that he will seek four more disastrous years. As you know, I've done very well against 'Crooked Hillary', but today [...] I will be retiring the name 'Crooked' from Hillary Clinton. [...] I'm going to retire the name 'Crooked' so that we can use the name for Joe Biden," Trump said at the rally.

Biden scurries away from the Air Force Falcons after just 12 minutes.



Yesterday, Biden spent almost 45 minutes fielding questions from, and walking around with, his staffers' children. pic.twitter.com/b0B9bDDVgm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 28, 2023

Trump's latest dig at Biden comes as questions continue to arise over the latter's old age and mental acuity. Earlier this week, a clip of the US President went viral as he was spotted walking away from Air Force officers merely 12 minutes after interacting with them, a relatively shorter time span compared to the 45 minutes he reportedly spent "fielding questions from, and walking around with, his staffers' children," according to the Republican National Committee's Twitter account.