Donald Trump Faces Criminal Investigation, New York Prosecutors Convene Grand Jury

New York prosecutors convened a grand jury for an investigation into Former US President Donald Trump, amplifying the legal risk for Trump and his corporate family. The wide-ranging investigation is to consider whether Trump should be indicted based on criminal charges pertaining to his business dealings. The grand convention is now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity.

The Republican President has incessantly denied any wrongdoing on his part. He has also accused the DA’s office of engaging in a politically motivated investigation.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. convened the panel and they are said to meet three days a week over a span of six months to discuss the criminal probe into Trump and other executives within the Trump Organization. Vance and his team won a court battle over Trump’s tax returns. Attorney Cyrus has been interrogating the pre-presidency business dealings and the Trump Organization for the last two years on a number of issues, including hush-money payments, tax filings, and property valuations.

"Prosecutors have not yet announced if they will bring criminal charges, but if they do then the grand jury will hear the evidence and decide whether or not to indict Mr Trump," according to The Washington Post report.

Trump's Alleged Wrongdoing

Convening a jury for further probe does indicate the prevalence of evidence of a crime by Donald Trump or someone close to him or by his company which is known by Attorney Cyrus. Attorney General Letitia James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization falsely reported property values to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.

"We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," a spokesman for the DA general's office, said in a statement.

Investigators are looking into whether the value of Trump company’s expansive real estate portfolio has been manipulated and misrepresented in an attempt to defraud banks and insurance companies, according to previous court filings. Compensation to top executives, such as longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, was also under investigation. Another area under investigation is how the Trump Organization paid its top executives and whether taxes were paid on various forms of compensation.

In February, Mr Trump witnessed a major blow when the Supreme Court ruled that the Manhattan district attorney’s office could access eight years of his tax returns. The latest announcement marked another escalation of the legal jeopardy Trump faces months after leaving office, taking to three the number of known criminal investigations of the former Republican President. Trump, who left office in January, has denied any wrongdoing.

