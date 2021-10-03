Donald Trump Files Lawsuit In US Court Against Twitter; Netizens Say 'miss His Comedy'

A day after former US President Donald Trump filed a motion seeking the restoration of his Twitter profile, the news took the Internet by storm, and netizens were seen going gaga over it. Stating the violation of first amendment rights, Donald Trump on Friday filed a motion against Twitter and asked a federal judge in Florida to force the social media giant for restoring his Twitter handle which was suspended earlier this year. According to an AP report, the motion was filed by the attorneys of Donald Trump in the US District Court in Miami further seeking a preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Trump moving court for restoration of his Twitter handle has sent the microblogging platform into a state of frenzy. Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, "Kindly give Donald Trump’s Twitter back to him. I miss his comedy." Another one wrote, "this is in a universe where Donald Trump is a TV actor... tweet." At the same time, some tweets were also showing support for the former American President.

Kindly give Donald Trump’s Twitter back to him. I miss his comedy. — Mr Torah (@malbronej) October 3, 2021

Didn't he start his own Social Media platform that was supposed to be YYYUUUUUUUGE? — Edwin 😷💉💉 (@edwinmundt) October 2, 2021

Sorry, Twitter’s borders are closed. Pity. — ExBFF (@exBFF) October 2, 2021

No, very dangerous to allow. Donald Trump files suit in Florida to reinstate Twitter account https://t.co/xLZcmPQW9h — Mary Redden (@MaryRedden1) October 2, 2021

Motion filed by Donald Trump against Twitter

The motion filed by Trump further argues that Twitter has been restricting and censoring the former American President for the violation of his first amendment rights. Meanwhile, there are no comments from the microblogging site regarding Trump's motion.

Previously in the month of July, Trump had filed lawsuits in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for censoring him and some of his conservatives. Thereafter, this motion for a preliminary injunction has been filed as a part of Trump's case against Twitter.

Why was Trump banned from Twitter?

Earlier in the month of January, Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after many of his followers stormed into the Capitol building in an attempt to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's presidential win. The riot outside the US federal building came immediately after a speech by Trump and claimed multiple lives. In the address, the defeated Republican reiterated baseless claims of election ‘fraud’ in the presidential elections that took place in November 2020.

Under the view of concerns regarding further violence, he was banned from the social media platform.

Notably, Trump had around 89 million followers on Twitter before the ban. Following Twitter, Facebook and YouTube also imposed a ban on Trump, fearing he would provoke violence. While Facebook's ban is up to January 7, 2023, YouTube has imposed an indefinite ban.



(With AP inputs, Image: AP/Unsplash)