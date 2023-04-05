Donald Trump 'frustrated, Upset, But Motivated' After Arraignment, Says Lawyer

Todd Blanche, defence attorney for former President Donald Trump, on Tuesday said that the former US president after his arraignment is "frustrated. He's upset. But I'll tell you what: He's motivated". Trump was charged with 34 felony counts by the Manhattan Federal Court for falsifying business records linked to Trump Organisation. His attorney Blanche accused the Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg of turning a "completely political issue" into a "political prosecution" of his client Donald Trump.

"It's not a good day," Blanche told reporters outside the court. "I don't expect this to happen in this country. You don't expect this to happen to somebody who was the president of the United States," Blanche said.

"These are felony crimes in New York state, no matter who you are."



Blanche calls Trump's indictment 'boilerplate'

Trump's lawyer called the indictment as "boilerplate", adding that it "doesn't allege any federal crime and state crime that's been violated". He also labelled the charges brought against Trump as a sham, saying that "we're going to fight it, fight it hard". Trump on Tuesday was accused of conspiring to illegally influence the 2016 elections. He is alleged to have violated the federal election campaign laws as he made hush money payments designed to stifle an "affair" story that would otherwise be harmful to his candidacy.

As the Manhattan prosecutors unsealed the historic 34-count felony indictment, they said that the 2016 payment Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 via his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen "were part of an unlawful plan to identify and suppress negative information that could have undermined his campaign for president”.

Trump told the Manhattan courtroom “not guilty” in a firm voice.

During Tuesday's arraignment, prosecutors read the statement of facts in the indictment. Trump, they said, met with the longtime lawyer Michael Cohen in the Oval Office to make payments that included $130,000 for Daniels. He "hid these reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen" by falsifying records and hiding the checks as intended for the “legal services”. “In early February 2017, Defendant and Lawyer A met in the Oval Office at the White House and confirmed this repayment arrangement. Trump personally signed checks reimbursing Cohen, his attorney at the time, for the hush-money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels," statement of facts said referring to Cohen.