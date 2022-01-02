Donald Trump Getting 'terrible Advice' To Hold Presser On Capital Hill Riots Ani: Ex-aide

Former US President Donald Trump is planning to hold a news conference to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the IS Capitol, reports suggest. In her televised remarks, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who formerly served as Trump's director of strategic communications, told CNN's Kaitlan Collins that the former Republican US leader is getting “terrible advice” from his aides to hold a news conference, and instead, it would be a good day for him to remain silent. But his aides, who, she said, were pushing the Republican politician to give a speech that day are clearly making the wrong decision.

“Remember that the former president also announced that he will be holding a press conference that day which I think if anything proves he’s still getting terrible advice from people around him,” Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin told the network. “This would be a wise day for him to keep quiet, to let those who were victims on Capitol Hill talk about that very important and solemn day,” she went on to add.

Trump will 'push election lies, unsubstantiated electoral fraud claims': Ex aide

Trump’s former aide stressed that the ex-Republican leader would be far from being apologetic about the deadly insurrection and violence, or either condemning the right-wing mob that stormed the Capitol, but instead, she expects him to keep pushing election lies and unsubstantiated electoral fraud claims.

“I think instead you’ll hear a whole kind of, you know, the tone from him that this was – repeating the lies that the elections were stolen, and saying that those who are being tried for the insurgency are political prisoners,” she said LIVE on CNN. “So it’s going to put the Republicans on Capitol Hill in a very, very tight position to be in. Which side of this do they end up on?” The latter continued.

Around the time Trump plans to hold his news conference, the Democrats will hold a separate event on Capitol Hill to mark the Jan.6 anniversary. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced earlier that there would be a series of events held to commemorate those who lost lives during the deadly riots and the event will have the testimony from lawmakers, a prayer vigil which will include the members of the Senate, and a panel discussion, and historians that will be giving a speech to “establish and preserve the story” of the day.

Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz condemned the scheduled event by the Democrats, stressing that they were using it as an opportunity to demean Trump supporters, condemn the “patriots” and violate the rights of citizens’ First Amendment. Meanwhile, several other Republican senators such as Senator Ron Johnson have dismissed the 3-hour long footage released by the DoJ.

“We’ve seen a lot of video footage of people in the Capitol, and they weren’t rioting. It doesn’t look like an armed uprising when you have people breaking the Capitol – and I don’t approve of it – but they stay within the rope lines in the roundabout,” he told CNN. “That’s not what an armed uprising would do. looks like.”

Former President Trump had condemned the Democrats for setting up an investigative committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Why isn’t the Unselect Committee of highly partisan political hacks investigating the CAUSE of the January 6 protest, which was the rigged Presidential Election of 2020?" Trump said in a statement. "Does anybody notice that they want to stay as far away from that topic as possible, the numbers don’t work for them, or even come close? The only thing they can do is not talk about it," he wrote.

Furthermore, the former US leader continued his scathing attack on Democrats, stressing: “Look at what is going on now in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, and, to a lesser extent, Michigan where the numbers are horrendously corrupt in Detroit, but the weak Republican RINOs in the Michigan House and Senate don’t want to touch the subject.”

Acronym RINO is a pejorative applied to Republican Party officials whose positions are insufficiently conservative. Trump continued, “In many ways, a RINO is worse than a Radical Left Democrat because you don’t know where they are coming from and you have no idea how bad they really are for our Country. The good news is there are fewer and fewer RINOs left as we elect strong Patriots who love America," said the former president.