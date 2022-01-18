Donald Trump Gives 'message Of Love' At Arizona Rally; ‘our Country Is Going To Hell’

Defeated former US President Donald Trump on Monday, January 17 held a major campaign rally of 2022 in Florence, Arizona as he appeared for the first time on stage since July 2021 amidst the roar of supportive MAGA chants that said he is still the United States commander-in-chief. As the deposed US president prepared to make his speech, he told a Newsmax reporter that he intends to tell the American people he wants to “Make America Great Again, Again” adding that he has “A message of love” for America. “Our country is going to hell.”

🇺🇸Trump Arizona Rally tonight 🇺🇸 “We don’t talk about greatness anymore”. pic.twitter.com/NHAB9a8uon — ⛔️ The Red Pill Patriot ⛔️ (@StuMP1963) January 16, 2022

Trump calls Biden, Dr Fauci 'radicalized, horrible people'

Trump, in his speech, hinted towards a potential 2024 presidential comeback as he told the crowd that the 'toughest country to deal with' in the world is not Iran, Russia, or China but the United States of America as it had been so-called hijacked by horrible people, taking a swipe at his political opponents as he hurtled the electoral fraud claims and conspiracy theories once again. Trump riled against Biden’s chief medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci and the Democrat President Joe Biden, both of whom he called “radicalized, horrible people who hate our country.”

At the rally which was accompanied by a voting rights march, scheduled on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Trump at lengths talked about the future of democracy as he claimed that the 2020 election was supposedly rigged as voting machines were linked to former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who passed in 2013.

"There's a famous statement -- 'sometimes the vote counter is more important than the candidate,' " Trump additionally said in a video posted online before the rally. As he endorsed Kari Lake for the governor, former US leader also made provocative remarks about abortion rights, took a dig at the transgender rights largely supported by the Biden administration and the Democrats. The democratic party says "men and women, women are men,” said the former leader.

"We're done taking lectures on science from a party that tells us, men and women, women are men, and the babies… and this is a fact, the babies can be killed even after birth," Trump told the rally according to the footages broadcasted on Monday. He also opposed Biden’s decision of vaccinating children, as he touted that his administration expedited the COVID-19 vaccine in 9 months, but “leave our children alone, with their strong immune system.” He then continued that “the mandates are a disaster and people just aren’t working.”

Trump shifted to his talking point of America “going to hell” as he argued that the Democrats stole the elections and that he had actually won the race by large. “The Big Lie is a lot of bulls***,” Trump said making reference to Biden’s speeches. “I ran twice and we won twice and we did better the second time. We did much better the second time.” This wouldn’t be the first time that the former US president has hurtled the ‘country going to hell’ talking point as in 2015 he had similarly condemned the US deals with China, Japan, Mexico, Iran stating that every deal struck by the former Obama administration “is a bad deal for the US.” “I want to save the country," the then Presidential candidate had said. "Our country's going to hell. We have a problem. I want to make America great again.”

