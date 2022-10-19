Donald Trump Had Manipulated COVID Data To Dissuade Any Negative Public Sentiment: Report

In a major revelation, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis has found former President Donald Trump had manipulated the data on the lethal virus in order to dissuade any negative public sentiment against him or his party before the Presidential elections. While investigating the involvement of the federal government in obscuring the actual data, the agency found Trump had compromised the scientific integrity of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) coronavirus response in an attempt to serve his political ambitions. According to the investigating agency, it found several concrete pieces of evidence that prove how Trump Administration officials usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people.

It said that the Trump administration had installed political operatives who sought to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic and punished career officials who contradicted administration points. "In April 2020, President Trump installed Michael Caputo—his close political ally — as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), allowing him to take over approval of coronavirus communications," the committee said in a statement. "To control CDC messaging, Caputo used “bully-ish behaviour” designed to make CDC personnel “feel threatened,” Kate Galatas, Deputy Director of the Office of Associate Director for Communications at CDC, explained to the Select Subcommittee.

Administration overruled scientists to weaken multiple CDC guidance

Even in one incident, Caputo expressed that he was “very displeased” with statements made by CDC’s Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases Dr Jay Butler during a June 12, 2020, telebriefing that he felt were “too alarming.” Dr Butler told the Select Subcommittee that he “was not really asked back to do telebriefings” after the incident. Besides, it found the administration overruled scientists to weaken multiple CDC guidance documents and exploited and counteract CDC’s public health authorities to achieve political goals, according to the report released on Sunday.

It mentioned that the administration had attempted to manipulate the content and block the publication of CDC’s scientific reports and destroy evidence of such political interference. Moreover, it tried to divert taxpayer money away from CDC to inject overtly pro-Trump slogans into public service announcements about vaccines.

Republicans refuted report

Meanwhile, Republicans refuted the claims made in the latest report and have pledged to execute their own investigation if they prevail in the House or the Senate in November's midterm elections. It is worth mentioning the US witnessed the worst-ever situation during the pandemic. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), from 3 January 2020 to 17 October 2022, there have been 95,529,652 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,052,823 deaths. As of 6 October 2022, a total of 6,16,508,199 vaccine doses have been administered.

