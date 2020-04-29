Donald Trump Says 'our Testing Is So Much Better' As US COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1 Million

Since the United States surpassing one million coronavirus infections sent shock waves around the world, the "only reason" according to US President Donald Trump is the vigorous testing that is taking place in the US and is also “better than any other country”. While criticism has mounted on Trump administration over its handling of coronavirus outbreak that has now killed over 59,200 people, Trump undermined the countries with a low number of COVID-19 infections as “way behind” the US in testing. The justification came by Trump on April 29 when the total number of people who have contracted the novel virus in just America mounted to 1,035,765 while the global infections are 3,138,895.

The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World. Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 29, 2020

The Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi deemed as “chaotic” approach of Trump administration in the preliminary stage of the outbreak in the country along with many other critics who looked down upon the way the US responded to the global health crisis. Meanwhile, the US President, on one hand, recently talked about reopening the country and appreciated the states for ramping-up their efforts in resuming businesses while on the contrary, the infections in the country continue to rise.

States to reopen 'safely & quickly'

Just a few hours ago, Trump took to Twitter to inform that several states in the country are on their way to reopen and that too safely. Trump first attacked the media for “complaining” and not telling the truth about the US doing “far better than any other country” and then assured that the outbreak is on its way to be contained in many states. Trump’s optimistic tweet came as the death toll in the US reached 56,803 with over 1,010,507 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections.

Many States moving to SAFELY & QUICKLY reopen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2020

