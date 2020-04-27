Trump Calls Himself 'hardest Working' President, Netizens Call It 'delusion'

US News

In a series of self-praise tweets, Trump said that he has not left the White House “in many months” and has been taking care of trade deals amid the pandemic.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

US President Donald Trump called himself the “hardest working President” in the history of the United States and lashed out at news reports criticising his work schedule. In a series of self-praise tweets, Trump said that he has not left the White House “in many months” and has been taking care of trade deals amid coronavirus pandemic.

In his usual attack on news media, the US President said the “Fake News” that he has probably done more work than any other President in the history of the United States. Trump further said that he works from early morning to late night and angrily eats hamburger and Diet Coke in his bedroom late into the night.

Read: Donald Trump Credits HHS Secretary For 'excellent Job', Denies 'fake News' Of Firing Him

The US President has been under fire for his handling of the pandemic which has claimed over 55,000 lives in the US alone, more than 25 per cent of the global death toll. Several news channels and dailies have criticised the alleged slow response of Trump administration to the looming threat and have questioned his work schedule which apparently drew flak from the US President.

Read: Trump Resorts To Tried And Tested Adjective To Wish US First Lady Melania On Birthday

'No one says that'

Socia media latched onto Trump's self-praise tweets and slammed him for his "delusions" over the opinion of American people. 

Read: White House Aiming For Trump Pivot From Coronavirus To Economy

Read: Trump, Putin Issue Rare Joint Statement To Commemorate 1945 World War Two Link-up

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories