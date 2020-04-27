Trump Calls Himself 'hardest Working' President, Netizens Call It 'delusion'

US President Donald Trump called himself the “hardest working President” in the history of the United States and lashed out at news reports criticising his work schedule. In a series of self-praise tweets, Trump said that he has not left the White House “in many months” and has been taking care of trade deals amid coronavirus pandemic.

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

In his usual attack on news media, the US President said the “Fake News” that he has probably done more work than any other President in the history of the United States. Trump further said that he works from early morning to late night and angrily eats hamburger and Diet Coke in his bedroom late into the night.

The US President has been under fire for his handling of the pandemic which has claimed over 55,000 lives in the US alone, more than 25 per cent of the global death toll. Several news channels and dailies have criticised the alleged slow response of Trump administration to the looming threat and have questioned his work schedule which apparently drew flak from the US President.

I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing @nytimes about my work.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

'No one says that'

Socia media latched onto Trump's self-praise tweets and slammed him for his "delusions" over the opinion of American people.

People who know American history do not say that. https://t.co/R6Ke7enJws — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) April 26, 2020

To Whom It May Concern:



Compulsive tweeting to relieve narcissistic rage does not count as work. https://t.co/JBfoqxzhuG — Aunt Emma (@yourauntemma) April 27, 2020

