Donald Trump Held In Contempt For Failing To Comply With Subpoena Of Business Documents

In a massive development, a New York state judge held former US President Donald Trump in contempt of court, on Monday, for not producing documents subpoenaed for business practices. Trump will have to pay $10,000 per day for as long as he fails to comply with the subpoena, reported CBS News. He failed to produce all the documents by a court-ordered March 3 deadline, which was later extended to March 31 at his lawyers' request.

On Monday in the arguments before Justice Arthur Engoron in a New York state court in Manhattan, Andrew Amer, special litigation counsel with the New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is a Democrat leader, stated that the office has received "zero documents" from the former US President. James is investigating whether Trump's organisation, which is based in New York City, misstated the values of its real estate properties to obtain favourable loans and tax deductions.

Trump terms the investigation 'politically motivated'

Trump and his two adult children- Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed and ordered to provide testimony to the Attorney General. An appeal is pending for the testimony, however, the former President agreed to comply with the subpoena's document demands.

Kevin Wallace, a senior counsel in the Attorney General's office, has said that there were significant gaps in the Trump Organisation's compliance with the state's document request. The New York state judge, thus, has asked that Trump be fined $10,000 a day and perhaps more until he complies.

Alina Habba, the lawyer representing Trump has argued that the latter's organisation was "right on schedule" with its production of documents. Habba said, "This is a political crusade. The Attorney General's investigation has seemingly become aimless." The Attorney General, on the other hand, has questioned how the organisation valued the Trump brand, his properties, including golf clubs in the same city, and Scotland, and his penthouse apartment in midtown Manhattan's Trump Tower. The Republican leader has, on the other hand, denied any wrongdoing and has called the investigation 'politically motivated.'

Image: AP