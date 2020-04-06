Donald Trump 'hopeful And Sure' British PM Will Recover From Coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he was "hopeful and sure" Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised for further coronavirus tests after testing positive, would recover from COVID-19. Calling Johnson a 'friend, great gentleman and great leader' Trump assertated that the British leader was going to be fine.

"He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman, a great leader. He was brought to the hospital today but I am hopeful and sure that he is going to be fine," Trump said at his White House briefing. "He is a strong man, a strong person."

READ| Donald Trump defends firing Intelligence Community Inspector, says 'he did a terrible job'

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 261,485 lives worldwide as of April 6 and affected 1,272,737 people. By far, the US has reported 336,550 cases and deaths. Meanwhile, the UK confirmed 47,806 until Monday morning (IST) and 4,934 deaths. According to reports, the British government might impose a stricter lockdown in view of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. This comes as hundreds of Britons, on April 4, took to parks flouting government's orders forbidding mass gatherings.

Johnson still in isolation

Boris Johnson, who announced that he was detected positive of coronavirus earlier this month, posted an update on April 3 that he still in self-isolation with mild symptoms. After chairing the first digital cabinet just a couple of days ago, Johnson urged citizens to “stay home and safe lives”, the campaign by the British government aimed at slowing down the spread of coronavirus.

British PM also said that UK has done a “tremendous” job in handling the pandemic and keeping the coronavirus contained. However, UK recorded a drastic increase in daily deaths on April 3 with at least 684 people dying of COVID-19 disease and detected 4,450 new cases in just 24 hours. Johnson, however, noted that even though the weather is “good” in the country, people should stay at home and practice social distancing because it will prevent the ones who are more vulnerable to the disease including older people.

(With PTI inputs)

READ| Donald Trump says 'Don't be a cutie pie' to reporter asking about Coronavirus ventilators

READ| Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds recovering from coronavirus