Donald Trump 'ignored' Warnings By His Lawyer About FBI's Possible Raid At Mar-a-Lago

Ex-US President Donald Trump "ignored" the warnings about the possible raid by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, which could have spared him the indictment. Trump reportedly received 'good advice' from his attorneys but chose to avoid the guidance and, as a result, faced legal charges.

Trump has been accused of retaining more than 300 documents with classified markings at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Of these, 150 were the classified documents belonging to the US National Archives and Records Administration. The remaining material was given to the US Department of Justice by his officials in June which was seized during the raid conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

'They could go to a judge and get a search warrant'

Trump’s then-lead attorney who was in charge of the matter, Evan Corcoran, had warned the former US president in person. Trump was not only advised to "fully comply with the subpoena," but was also cautioned about the possible raid by the FBI if he did not adhere to the laws, Corcoran’s audio notes following the conversation unveiled by ABC News revealed.

“[T]here’s a prospect that they could go to a judge and get a search warrant and that they could arrive here,” Corcoran warned Trump during a talk at Mar-a-Lago.

The conversation occurred shortly after the US Justice Department issued a subpoena to Trump for all classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in May, last year. According to the outlet, Corcoran’s talks with Trump were “captured in a series of voice memos he made on his phone." “Trump time and again rejected the advice from lawyers and advisers who urged him to cooperate,” the report outlined. He had placed little trust in his lawyers, who pushed him to cooperate with law enforcement and DOJ, but instead adopted a 'more pugilistic approach.'

After the FBI searched his home, Trump claimed that he was "shocked" by the raid, and that the US law enforcement have "no shame" and that they are "destroying" America. According to the former commander-in-chief, the search that was carried out by the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) at his home was a breach of 'freedom.'

The FBI confiscated at least 15 boxes from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which was handed to the archives in January. It included sensitive documents related to the National Security Agency (NSA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the FBI, that covered a range of subjects of national security interest. The US Justice Department unsealed the FBI affidavit justifying the unprecedented search of Trump's home. The material was highly redacted, with many of its 32 pages crossed out in black blocks. The document, however, unveiled new details about the sheer volume of sensitive and highly classified information that was stored at Trump's Florida beachfront home, for which the US government was concerned and retrieving those outstanding documents was necessary.