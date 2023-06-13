Donald Trump LIVE Updates: Ex-US President Lands In Miami On Arraignment Eve

Quick links:
Former US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)
Taking to his Truth Social platform prior to his arraignment day, Trump urged his followers to put a united front and "Make America Great Again."
Appearing on the 'The Howie Carr Show', Trump denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and shared what he plans to say in court on Tuesday. "I'll just say 'not guilty.' I didn't do anything wrong," he revealed.
In a 12-minute conversation with Boston radio host Howie Carr, Donald Trump revealed that his mood was "fine" despite facing his second arraignment this year.
Donald Trump reached Miami, Florida, on Monday in his private jet dubbed Trump Force One. The erstwhile US president waved and threw thumbs up gestures at his ardent supporters. Take a look at some of the glimpses of his arrival.
Trump arrives at Miami International Airport, Monday. (Image: AP)
Trump waves at large crowds as he boards his private aircraft. (Image: AP)
Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at his Trump National Doral resort. (Image: AP)
A motorcade for Trump passes through Lamington. (Image: AP)
Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the Miami International Airport on June 12, Monday, the eve of his arraignment in the classified documents case.