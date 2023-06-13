Last Updated:

Donald Trump LIVE Updates: Ex-US President Lands In Miami On Arraignment Eve

Donald Trump, the erstwhile president of the United States, will appear in a Miami court on Tuesday to face dozens of charges that accuse him of hoarding sensitive documents and hindering the Justice Department’s attempts to retrieve them.

Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump. (Image: AP)

07:29 IST, June 13th 2023
Embattled Trump hails MAGA slogan

Taking to his Truth Social platform prior to his arraignment day, Trump urged his followers to put a united front and "Make America Great Again." 

 

07:18 IST, June 13th 2023
Trump refutes allegations ahead of court appearance

Appearing on the 'The Howie Carr Show', Trump denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and shared what he plans to say in court on Tuesday. "I'll just say 'not guilty.' I didn't do anything wrong," he revealed. 

07:15 IST, June 13th 2023
Trump keeps spirits high as arraignment nears

In a 12-minute conversation with Boston radio host Howie Carr, Donald Trump revealed that his mood was "fine" despite facing his second arraignment this year.  

07:11 IST, June 13th 2023
Touch down in Trump Force One: A glimpse of the former US President in Florida

Donald Trump reached Miami, Florida, on Monday in his private jet dubbed Trump Force One. The erstwhile US president waved and threw thumbs up gestures at his ardent supporters. Take a look at some of the glimpses of his arrival.

Trump arrives at Miami International Airport, Monday. (Image: AP)

Trump waves at large crowds as he boards his private aircraft. (Image: AP)

Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at his Trump National Doral resort. (Image: AP)

A motorcade for Trump passes through Lamington. (Image: AP)

06:56 IST, June 13th 2023
Donald Trump reaches Miami ahead of historic arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at the Miami International Airport on June 12, Monday, the eve of his arraignment in the classified documents case. 

