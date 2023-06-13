Donald Trump LIVE Updates: Ex-US President Lands In Miami On Arraignment Eve

Touch down in Trump Force One: A glimpse of the former US President in Florida

Donald Trump reached Miami, Florida, on Monday in his private jet dubbed Trump Force One. The erstwhile US president waved and threw thumbs up gestures at his ardent supporters. Take a look at some of the glimpses of his arrival.

Trump arrives at Miami International Airport, Monday. (Image: AP)

Trump waves at large crowds as he boards his private aircraft. (Image: AP)

Trump gives a thumbs up as he arrives at his Trump National Doral resort. (Image: AP)

A motorcade for Trump passes through Lamington. (Image: AP)