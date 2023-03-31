Donald Trump Indicted: Does That Mean An Arrest Or A Jail Term? What Charges Is He Facing?

After a grand jury investigation into hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 US presidential campaign, Donald Trump has been indicted in the criminal case, becoming the first former president to face such charges. This historic indictment comes as Trump, a Republican, is being investigated for other legal issues and is preparing to run for the presidency again in 2024.

The indictment will put the Republican Party to the test, which is already divided on whether to support Trump's bid for presidency next year, partly due to his attempts to undermine his defeat in the 2020 elections. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claimed that the prosecutors are carrying out a politically motivated "witch hunt" to harm his 2024 campaign.

Here's a look at what an indictment means, and the political ramifications for Trump:

What is an indictment?

An indictment is a formal accusation or charge of a crime. It is typically issued by a grand jury after hearing evidence presented by a prosecutor. The purpose of an indictment is to establish probable cause that a person has committed a crime and to initiate criminal proceedings against them. An indictment usually includes a description of the charges, the laws that were allegedly violated, and the evidence supporting the charges. The person who is indicted will then have the opportunity to respond to the charges in court.

In New York State, an indictment is a formal document that is issued by a grand jury after hearing evidence presented by a prosecutor. The contents of an indictment generally include:

The name of the accused person. A statement of the crime or crimes that the accused person is being charged with. A description of the time and place where the alleged crime(s) occurred. The name or names of any other people who are believed to have been involved in the alleged crime(s). A statement of the laws that were allegedly violated. A summary of the evidence that supports the charges.

In addition, an indictment must be signed by the foreperson of the grand jury, and it must be filed with the court. Once an indictment is filed, the accused person will be given a copy of it, and they will have the opportunity to respond to the charges in court.

Does an indictment mean a jail term?

No, an indictment does not automatically mean a jail term. An indictment is simply an accusation or formal charge of a crime. It is up to a court to determine the guilt or innocence of the accused person based on the evidence presented.

If the accused person is found guilty, then they may face a range of penalties, which could include a jail term, fines, probation, or other forms of punishment. The severity of the punishment will depend on the nature and severity of the crime, as well as other factors such as the defendant's criminal history and any mitigating circumstances.

What are the charges that Trump is facing?

As the indictment has not yet been made public, it is still unclear what charges Donald Trump may be facing. However, some legal experts have suggested that he could potentially be charged with either a misdemeanor or a felony for falsifying business records under New York State law, reported AP.

To obtain a conviction for the felony charge, prosecutors would need to demonstrate that the records were falsified with the intention of either committing or covering up another crime, although it is currently unknown what this alleged crime might be.

What may happen next?

For several days, law enforcement officials have been making security arrangements in anticipation of the possibility of a court appearance by the president following an indictment. According to an unnamed source who is not authorized to discuss the matter, Donald Trump was expected to surrender to authorities next week, although the specifics of this arrangement have not yet been finalised as the case remains under seal.

Any political ramifications for Trump and his 2024 bid?

An indictment or conviction would not necessarily prevent Donald Trump from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

Last week, Trump spoke at a rally in Waco, Texas, where he criticized the prosecutors investigating him and expressed confidence in his eventual vindication, while portraying the investigations as political attacks against him and his supporters.

Before the charges were announced, many Republican leaders had already come out in support of the former president, with former US Vice President Mike Pence calling the idea of indicting a former president "deeply troubling," and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu suggesting that Trump was being unfairly targeted.

Nikki Haley, a declared 2024 Republican candidate and former U.N. ambassador under Trump, dismissed the case against him as an attempt to score political points. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 contender, criticized the investigation as politically motivated and made a quip about Trump's alleged hush money payments.