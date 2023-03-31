Donald Trump Indicted On Criminal Charges: All You Need To Know

On Thursday, prosecutors and defence lawyers confirmed that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted Donald Trump, marking him the first former United States president to face a criminal charge. This development has caused a significant impact on his attempt to regain the White House.

Although the charges against Donald Trump remain undisclosed as of late Thursday, the investigation focuses on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of extramarital sexual encounters. Prosecutors are currently co-ordinating Trump's surrender, which may occur early next week. It remains unclear whether they intend to seek a prison sentence if he is convicted, but even if they do, this would not prevent Trump from assuming the presidency.

This indictment is an extraordinary development following years of investigations into Trump's business, political, and personal affairs. It involves a local district attorney's office entering the heart of a national presidential race and initiating criminal proceedings in a city that the former president has called home for decades. Given the current political climate and deep divisions, the charges are likely to reinforce already existing perspectives on both sides: those who believe accountability is long overdue and those, like Trump, who think that a Democratic prosecutor is targeting him for political gain.

All you need to know about the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels saga

During a golf tournament in July 2006, Donald Trump, who was then a real estate magnate, crossed paths with an adult film actress named Stormy Daniels. At the time, Daniels was 27 years old while Trump was 60 and had recently become a father to his son Barron with his third wife, Melania.

Daniels has chronicled her experience with Trump in her book "Full Disclosure", which was released in 2018. According to Daniels' book, she was invited to have dinner with "The Apprentice" star in his penthouse by one of Trump's bodyguards. Afterward, they engaged in sexual intercourse which Daniels described as "possibly the least impressive sex I'd ever had." Her account of the encounter also included a negative portrayal of Trump's physical attributes.

Trump has denied any sexual involvement with Daniels and has accused her of attempting to extort money from him, calling her actions a "total con job".

Jumping to 2016, Donald Trump became the Republican presidential nominee. During this time, Michael Cohen, who was Trump's personal lawyer and fixer, admitted to arranging a payment of $130,000 to Daniels as "hush money" to keep her from speaking publicly about their 2006 encounter.

Michael Cohen paid Stephanie Clifford through a shell company, who is better known by her stage name Stormy Daniels. He was then reimbursed by Donald Trump, and the Trump Organisation recorded the reimbursements as legal expenses.

In January 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported on the payment and it subsequently formed the basis of charges against Trump.

Federal prosecutors who filed criminal charges against Michael Cohen in 2018 alleged that Donald Trump's company "grossed up" the reimbursement given to Cohen for the payment made to Stormy Daniels, in order to cover his tax payments. Cohen received a total of $420,000, which included $360,000 and a $60,000 bonus.

Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to breaking federal campaign finance law in relation to the payments made to Stormy Daniels. Federal prosecutors argue that these payments amounted to illegal and unreported support for Donald Trump's campaign. However, prosecutors chose not to charge Trump himself in relation to this matter.

The saga has been a constant source of controversy and media attention, with Daniels herself becoming a high-profile figure and appearing on various talk shows and interviews to share her side of the story. Trump has continued to deny the allegations and has accused Daniels of trying to extort money from him.

The New York case is just one of several legal challenges that Donald Trump is currently facing. The US Justice Department is investigating Trump's retention of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House. Meanwhile, federal investigators continue to probe the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Trump falsely claimed was stolen.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating allegations that Trump and his allies illegally interfered with the 2020 election. A special grand jury heard testimony from numerous witnesses and recently recommended that several individuals be indicted, possibly including Trump himself. However, the decision of whether to move forward with any indictments ultimately rests with Willis.