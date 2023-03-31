Donald Trump Indicted On Criminal Charges: All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: AP
On Thursday, prosecutors and defence lawyers confirmed that a Manhattan grand jury has indicted Donald Trump, marking him the first former United States president to face a criminal charge. This development has caused a significant impact on his attempt to regain the White House.
Although the charges against Donald Trump remain undisclosed as of late Thursday, the investigation focuses on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of extramarital sexual encounters. Prosecutors are currently co-ordinating Trump's surrender, which may occur early next week. It remains unclear whether they intend to seek a prison sentence if he is convicted, but even if they do, this would not prevent Trump from assuming the presidency.
This indictment is an extraordinary development following years of investigations into Trump's business, political, and personal affairs. It involves a local district attorney's office entering the heart of a national presidential race and initiating criminal proceedings in a city that the former president has called home for decades. Given the current political climate and deep divisions, the charges are likely to reinforce already existing perspectives on both sides: those who believe accountability is long overdue and those, like Trump, who think that a Democratic prosecutor is targeting him for political gain.
The saga has been a constant source of controversy and media attention, with Daniels herself becoming a high-profile figure and appearing on various talk shows and interviews to share her side of the story. Trump has continued to deny the allegations and has accused Daniels of trying to extort money from him.
The New York case is just one of several legal challenges that Donald Trump is currently facing. The US Justice Department is investigating Trump's retention of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House. Meanwhile, federal investigators continue to probe the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election that Trump falsely claimed was stolen.
In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating allegations that Trump and his allies illegally interfered with the 2020 election. A special grand jury heard testimony from numerous witnesses and recently recommended that several individuals be indicted, possibly including Trump himself. However, the decision of whether to move forward with any indictments ultimately rests with Willis.