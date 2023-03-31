Donald Trump Indictment: Here Are Ex-world Leaders Who Have Faced Criminal Investigation

While the indictment of former US President Donald Trump is a first for the country, similar cases have become increasingly common globally. Over the past two decades, numerous nations, including some of the world's wealthiest and most democratic, have prosecuted former heads of state or government for corruption. This list includes leaders from France, South Korea, Italy, Argentina, Brazil, Pakistan, Peru, South Africa, and Taiwan.

Former heads of state being indicted for serious crimes is commonplace in most democracies, according to Steven Levitsky, a Harvard professor of government, who spoke to the New York Times. In recent history, former leaders of Japan and Israel were both convicted or are currently on trial for corruption charges. The United States has been an outlier in its reluctance to charge former leaders, but Levitsky argues that political systems must handle such cases to avoid sending the message that some individuals are above the law.

The risk

Prosecutions of former leaders can send mixed messages about the strength of a country's legal system. While they may demonstrate that even the powerful can be held accountable, they can also be seen as politically motivated and undermine the public's faith in the justice system. John B. Bellinger III, a former legal official during the George W. Bush administration, suggests that it may be difficult to convince some people that such prosecutions are legitimate and not politically motivated.

A look at leaders who have faced criminal investigation

Nicolas Sarkozy - Former French President who was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling in 2021 and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of suspended sentence. He was also found to have illegally financed his 2012 campaign and was sentenced to a year of house arrest.

Park Geun-hye - Ex-leader of South Korea who was jailed for 24 years in 2018 after being convicted of 16 charges, including bribery, abuse of power, and extortion. She was pardoned by her successor in December 2021.

Silvio Berlusconi - Former Italian Prime Minister who was sentenced to four years in prison in 2012 for tax fraud. He was also found guilty of paying for sex with an underage prostitute in 2013, but his conviction was overturned in 2014.

Najib Razak - Former Malaysian Prime Minister who began a 12-year jail sentence in 2020 after being involved in a massive corruption case. Approximately $4.5bn was stolen from the state fund 1MDB, co-founded by Najib, and more than $1bn went to accounts linked to him.