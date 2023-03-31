Donald Trump Indicted In Hush Money Case: Will The Former US President Surrender?

Former US President Donald Trump is likely to surrender to the Manhattan district attorney’s office early next week, his attorney has told US-based NBC News. Trump's prosecutors have also confirmed the same, as per Associated Press. However, there has been no clarity on the intention to seek prison time in the event of a conviction. Notably, this could be a development that wouldn’t prevent Trump from seeking or winning the 2024 presidency which he had announced last year.

Meanwhile, the Manhattan district attorney’s office's representative has verified the indictment and said "prosecutors had reached out to Trump’s defence team to co-ordinate a surrender", as per multiple US-based media reports. On Friday, the former US president has been asked to surrender however his lawyers shared that the Secret Service required" additional time as they made security preparations", as per AP reports.

First US ex-president charged with a crime

On Thursday, former US President Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, said prosecutors and defence lawyers. This makes Trump the first former US president to face a criminal charge and might suffer his bid to retake the White House next year. However, many believed, including Elon Musk, that Trump's chances to win the presidential bid would be more likely if indicted. The charges remained under seal late but the investigation centred on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, reported AP. Donald Trump's indictment has resulted after years of investigations into Trump’s business, political and personal dealings.

Meanwhile, during the investigations, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly assailed the investigation called the indictment “political persecution” and predicted it would damage Democrats in 2024. Trump “did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in court, " said Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, defence lawyers. Further, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has called the indictment of Donald Trump “un-American” and said that his state “will not assist in an extradition request” should one come from New York authorities. Notably, DeSantis has been expected to challenge Donald J. Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, as per New York Times report.