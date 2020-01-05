Donald Trump Issues Warning To Terrorists Post Baghdad Airstrike

Soon after the US embassy in Baghdad was attacked on Saturday as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, allegedly by Iranian forces, the President of the United States, Donald Trump issued a statement in which he stated that the country would eliminate terrorists who harm any American citizen. As per current reports, 5 casualties have been reported so far in the airstrike on Baghdad.

President Trump's statement

The official Twitter handle of The White House released a video statement of the President soon after the attack was reported.

Under President @realDonaldTrump, America's policy is unambigious toward terrorists who harm or plan to harm any American. pic.twitter.com/4rYsj2ZxSF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 4, 2020

Apart from the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, simultaneously two rockets also hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops are stationed. This comes after the USA deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

READ | Baghdad: US Green Zone, Al-Balad Airbase Endures Rocket Attack

Baghdad Airstrike

After the attack on the Al-Balad base in the north of Baghdad, the sirens immediately started ringing at the American compound. This compound hosts both diplomats and troops. Media reports suggest that this base was hit by Katyusha rockets. International news agencies have reported that two unguided rockets hit the premises of the compound. It is not clear whether any material damage has been inflicted.

READ | US Embassy In Baghdad Attacked; "This Might Be A Show Of Force," Remarks Sushant Sareen

Additionally, two mortar shots also hit the Green Zone in Baghdad which is a heavily fortified quarter of the Iraqi capital. Reportedly, the rockets hit the vicinity of the US Embassy, which is now closed. Its personnel have been transferred safely to shelter.

Reports say that Iran backed militia groups may possibly behind this. Reports also say that multiple coordinated rocket attacks were done against known US populated areas in Iraq.

READ | Rocket Attack Near US Embassy In Baghdad, Iraq's Balad Airbase & Mosul: LIVE Updates

READ | Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Coffins Reach Karbala